The Highest, Fastest, Most Thrilling Sledding And Tubing Hill In All Of Colorado Is Also Free
If you're looking for a thrill during those dark and dull winter days, make your way to Colorado's Dutch Henry Tubing and Sledding Hill. Not only is it the highest and fastest space to tube and sled in the entire state but the prices are very reasonable. It generally costs nothing to go and spend the day there, especially if you come equipped. The hill is located in Leadville, home of one of Colorado's best train rides for scenic mountain views.
Snow tubes can be purchased on Amazon, such as the two-piece AirsFish Snow Tube with Towable Leash, priced at just over $40. If you don't have your own tubes, you can rent them at the Dutch Henry Tubing and Sledding Hill for an hourly fee ($5 for residents and $10 for non-residents, at the time of writing). Additionally, if you are bringing your whole family and don't feel like packing up the car with tubes for everyone, the site offers discounted group rates. These rentals are only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so if you're looking to rent a tube, plan accordingly. However, if you bring your own equipment, you can go tubing any day, from dawn to dusk. The hill offers multiple lanes, making sure everyone gets to sled down in a reasonable amount of time. Some offer different speeds, lengths, and difficulties as well, so you can really play around and see which slope you like best.
If you don't have access to a tube, you aren't immediately out of luck. Plastic sleds are also allowed, though ones with metal runners and toboggans are banned. Given that the Dutch Henry Tubing and Sledding Hill is free, the amenities are rather basic. However, there is a small warming hut to help you feel your fingers and toes again after being outside for a while.
Planning your trip to Leadville's tubing hill
The Dutch Henry Tubing and Sledding Hill isn't all that far of a drive from civilization. It's just outside of central Leadville on Highway 24. If you head southwest from the downtown area of this historical city, you'll be on the road for only a minute or so before you make it to 999 Highway 24 where the sledding hill is located. The park is generally open from December to February or March, depending on the weather. You can visit at any point during the season and have a great time. However, like in most parts of the country, January is the coldest month of the year in Colorado. If you want to have a chance of warmer weather, traveling in December or February may be a better option.
If you get tired, Leadville and the surrounding mountains offer plenty of options. For example, one of Colorado's best fall hikes can be found about 20 miles south of the tubing point. Additionally, the main entrance to Mount Elbert, Colorado's highest mountain, is just outside of Leadville. Most of the city is dedicated to the outdoors, but on bad weather days, you can also find a lot to do inside, such as checking out the National Mining Hall of Fame and the Tabor Opera House. If you miss the chance to go tubing, you can also explore Leadville in the summer. In fact, this is often considered the best season to visit, as you can access all of the great outdoors.