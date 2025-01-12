The Highest, Fastest, Most Thrilling Sledding And Tubing Hill In All Of Colorado Is Also Free

If you're looking for a thrill during those dark and dull winter days, make your way to Colorado's Dutch Henry Tubing and Sledding Hill. Not only is it the highest and fastest space to tube and sled in the entire state but the prices are very reasonable. It generally costs nothing to go and spend the day there, especially if you come equipped. The hill is located in Leadville, home of one of Colorado's best train rides for scenic mountain views.

Snow tubes can be purchased on Amazon, such as the two-piece AirsFish Snow Tube with Towable Leash, priced at just over $40. If you don't have your own tubes, you can rent them at the Dutch Henry Tubing and Sledding Hill for an hourly fee ($5 for residents and $10 for non-residents, at the time of writing). Additionally, if you are bringing your whole family and don't feel like packing up the car with tubes for everyone, the site offers discounted group rates. These rentals are only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so if you're looking to rent a tube, plan accordingly. However, if you bring your own equipment, you can go tubing any day, from dawn to dusk. The hill offers multiple lanes, making sure everyone gets to sled down in a reasonable amount of time. Some offer different speeds, lengths, and difficulties as well, so you can really play around and see which slope you like best.

If you don't have access to a tube, you aren't immediately out of luck. Plastic sleds are also allowed, though ones with metal runners and toboggans are banned. Given that the Dutch Henry Tubing and Sledding Hill is free, the amenities are rather basic. However, there is a small warming hut to help you feel your fingers and toes again after being outside for a while.