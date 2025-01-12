Locals And Tourists Alike Love Soaking In Beer At Iceland's Dreamy Hot Tubs For A Unique Spa Day

Iceland is known for many fantastical and otherworldly natural phenomena, including the northern lights, black sand beaches, and volcanoes, making it the best European country for road trips. Now, you can add "beer spa" as another reason to visit the serene and majestic Nordic paradise. Bjórböðin Spa offers a unique experience where you soak in a hot tub of beer, water, yeast, and hops. The added bonus: During the 25-minute session, you can consume as much beer as you want.

The spa is located 22 miles from Akureyri, in the northern part of the country, and the charming fishing village of Dalvik is only 12 minutes away by car. A husband-and-wife duo, Agnes Sigurðardóttir and Ólafur Ólafsson, are the geniuses behind the beer spa. They also own and operate Kaldi, Iceland's first (and only) microbrewery. A TV show about microbreweries in Denmark inspired the industrious couple to start the brewery. Since then, they've been concocting delicious, high-quality beer, which you can experience in their unique spa.

Though Rick Steves believes the Czech Republic has the best beer in Europe, the Icelandic variety from Kaldi has its edge. It has no additives, meaning the beer is fresh and hoppy. Though it has a shorter shelf life, its fame has traveled far and wide beyond Iceland. The couple expanded their business and opened a sister company, Bjórböðin Spa, in 2017, and it's been creating a buzz ever since — both for its tipsy visitors and within the travel community.