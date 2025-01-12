Locals And Tourists Alike Love Soaking In Beer At Iceland's Dreamy Hot Tubs For A Unique Spa Day
Iceland is known for many fantastical and otherworldly natural phenomena, including the northern lights, black sand beaches, and volcanoes, making it the best European country for road trips. Now, you can add "beer spa" as another reason to visit the serene and majestic Nordic paradise. Bjórböðin Spa offers a unique experience where you soak in a hot tub of beer, water, yeast, and hops. The added bonus: During the 25-minute session, you can consume as much beer as you want.
The spa is located 22 miles from Akureyri, in the northern part of the country, and the charming fishing village of Dalvik is only 12 minutes away by car. A husband-and-wife duo, Agnes Sigurðardóttir and Ólafur Ólafsson, are the geniuses behind the beer spa. They also own and operate Kaldi, Iceland's first (and only) microbrewery. A TV show about microbreweries in Denmark inspired the industrious couple to start the brewery. Since then, they've been concocting delicious, high-quality beer, which you can experience in their unique spa.
Though Rick Steves believes the Czech Republic has the best beer in Europe, the Icelandic variety from Kaldi has its edge. It has no additives, meaning the beer is fresh and hoppy. Though it has a shorter shelf life, its fame has traveled far and wide beyond Iceland. The couple expanded their business and opened a sister company, Bjórböðin Spa, in 2017, and it's been creating a buzz ever since — both for its tipsy visitors and within the travel community.
A boozy spa experience in Iceland
After arriving at Bjórböðin Spa and changing into a bathrobe, a staff member will direct you to a private room with a round, wooden bathtub filled with foamy beer. The beer you are soaking in is not actually drinkable. The bathwater is a young beer that contains vitamin B, potassium, protein, iron, zinc, and magnesium. The beer is in the early stages of fermentation with a lower pH level, making it a gentle cleanser for your skin. The hops offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce stress and swelling in your body. This soothing bath is heated to around 100 degrees Fahrenheit for a toasty experience. At any time during the 25-minute session, you can reach over to pour yourself a pint from the keg next to the tub.
When your session ends, a staff member will lightly tap on the door and take you to the relaxing area with dimmed lighting and day beds, where you can rest for another 25 minutes. The spa recommends not washing off the beer brine for roughly four hours after your bath to maximize its health benefits. In the meantime, you can use the indoor steam room or the outdoor sauna or enjoy a meal at the Ströndin Bistro. Enjoy a juicy burger or a gourmet pizza, and wash everything down with another delicious beer.
Fun things to do after your spa day
If you stay in the area, Dalvik has several accommodations within 6 miles from the spa. You can crash at Hotel Kaldi, another property the entrepreneurial brewers own. It's located in the village of Árskógssandur, only 8 miles from Dalvik, and offers spacious and minimalist rooms. From Árskógssandur, you can join a 2.5-hour whale-watching tour. With steamy cocoa, get close and personal with humpback whales, fin whales, and porpoises, especially in the summer months.
Another must-do is hopping on a 15-minute ferry ride to Hrísey Island. It's a tiny area — just 4 miles long and 1.5 miles wide — and home to only 200 residents. However, the area has a long history was mentioned in Víga-Glúms, an Icelandic saga from the 13th century. In addition to its tranquil nature, it's also a great spot for bird watching. Moreover, many beautiful homes on the island have been converted into museums and exhibition spaces, illustrating the area's history as a fishing hub. Before leaving the region, visit the overlooked gem of Akureyri, Iceland's second-largest city and arguably the country's best destination!