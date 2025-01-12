The Largest Outdoor Mural Gallery In The Northwest Is A Colorful Alley Of Idaho Creativity
Boise is a unique state capital that offers diverse outdoor experiences, and with its fitting nickname, 'City of Trees,' it's a beautiful location for underrated art and food-filled neighborhoods and the largest outdoor mural gallery in the Northwest. Local legend and founder Colby Akers told the Idaho Statesman that it was a happy accident when he decided to draw on the back doorway of the Moon's Kitchen Cafe former Bannock Street location. When the owners caught him in the act and were pleasantly surprised instead of annoyed, Akers took that as a sign to keep going. Once getting the OK from other businesses on the block, Aker sounded a clarion call to local artists, asking them, "Hey, come draw with me. Hey, come draw with me." Today, Freak Alley Gallery, in the same vein as other free, open-air art museums turned colorful landmarks, showcases a large collection of murals and graffiti-inspired pieces, gives local artists a chance to exhibit their work, and enthralls visitors and passers-by alike.
An estimated 300 to 400 creatives have graced the outside walls and back entrances of the properties between 8th and 9th streets, and Bannock and Idaho streets. Greeting you on 9th Street is a mural of a bovine-headed character standing over a treasure chest. Next to him is an ornately written scroll that lists the dates for Freak Alley's Annual Mural Event. The alleyway then displays one vivid mural after the next, and you won't want to stop looking at each piece until you've seen every single one.
Enter the outdoor world of Freak Alley Gallery
Reviews for Freak Alley are glowing, with one visitor marveling on Tripadvisor that the colorful murals are "alive with creativity" and that "each wall tells a unique story." And indeed that rings true. Mystical images such as a cat sitting atop a throne in a glowing grove, or a wolf hovering in space over a bed of skulls and radiant foliage spark imagination, while others inspire thought and offer social commentary. A mural with the words "happiness, strength, peace" is displayed opposite the words "anger, doubt, pain," and another shows a well-known quote by Martin Luther King Jr.
There is a wide range of artwork to discover in downtown Boise, and the walls of Freaky Alley don't remain static. They provide continuous opportunities to keep visitors guessing and conversing. In fact, each year since 2011, new and returning artists have been invited to refresh the walls, ensuring that the murals are ever-evolving and that new pieces are consistently offered to explore. The Annual Mural Event takes place in a weekend-to-weekend event typically held in the summer, and visitors are welcome to witness the transformation and join the festive atmosphere.
The artworks are also a great way for kids to experience art. A scavenger hunt created by community guide Boise with Kids inspired kids to find artworks where they could revel in a sense of play. Clues instructing kids to "growl like a bear," "fly like a butterfly," and do a "pirate pose" inspired some fun posts on Instagram. As Becca from "Boise with Kids" explained on her site, unlike some indoor galleries, Freak Alley is also perfect for kids as they are welcome to be noisy there and even touch the art.
Support Freak Alley Gallery indoors and beyond
Freak Alley also includes an indoor space at 210 N. 9th St. that features additional chances to experience art in motion, new artist creations, and swag items for sale. New works are added every first Thursday of the month.
You can also support Freak Alley Gallery with donations. They are a non-profit organization that relies solely on volunteer work and financial support. A $20 contribution to their "Sponsor a Can" initiative helps to provide paint directly to an artist to bring their vision to life, after which the used can is signed by the artist and given to the donor with a certificate of authenticity showing the image they helped fund. Larger monetary gifts are also accepted, including $500 to sponsor an artist or even "A General I Love You" option for $1,000.
However you choose to experience the alley –- from an inquisitive walk-through, to a cosplay photoshoot, to putting your money where your mouth is –- Freak Alley Gallery proves to be a whimsical world of art and imagination.