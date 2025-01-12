The Largest Outdoor Mural Gallery In The Northwest Is A Colorful Alley Of Idaho Creativity

Boise is a unique state capital that offers diverse outdoor experiences, and with its fitting nickname, 'City of Trees,' it's a beautiful location for underrated art and food-filled neighborhoods and the largest outdoor mural gallery in the Northwest. Local legend and founder Colby Akers told the Idaho Statesman that it was a happy accident when he decided to draw on the back doorway of the Moon's Kitchen Cafe former Bannock Street location. When the owners caught him in the act and were pleasantly surprised instead of annoyed, Akers took that as a sign to keep going. Once getting the OK from other businesses on the block, Aker sounded a clarion call to local artists, asking them, "Hey, come draw with me. Hey, come draw with me." Today, Freak Alley Gallery, in the same vein as other free, open-air art museums turned colorful landmarks, showcases a large collection of murals and graffiti-inspired pieces, gives local artists a chance to exhibit their work, and enthralls visitors and passers-by alike.

An estimated 300 to 400 creatives have graced the outside walls and back entrances of the properties between 8th and 9th streets, and Bannock and Idaho streets. Greeting you on 9th Street is a mural of a bovine-headed character standing over a treasure chest. Next to him is an ornately written scroll that lists the dates for Freak Alley's Annual Mural Event. The alleyway then displays one vivid mural after the next, and you won't want to stop looking at each piece until you've seen every single one.