One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Spots In Europe Is A Portuguese Beach Town 'Untrampled By Rowdy Tourists'
Travel expert Rick Steves has been reporting on the places he visits since the 1970s. It was a different world back then. An era in which travel was for the few rather than the many, it was before the dawning of budget air travel and the boom in the tourism industry which has seen many destinations transformed in the hope of attracting visitors ready to splash their cash and enrich the local economy. Steves, who specializes in guiding American travelers around Europe, has seen such changes firsthand.
However, he notes that some places, such as the beautiful coastal village of Salema in the Algarve, Portugal, continue to protect the links to their past and are all the better for it in the 21st century. While more popular destinations such as Lisbon and Porto remain good destinations for travelers on a shoestring budget, they are increasingly geared toward the tourist industry. They may be crowded out by tourists, especially in the summer months.
Steves argues that places like Salema offer respite from the crowds while giving travelers a glimpse of Portugal as it was when he first visited almost half a century ago. "Idyllic Salema remains a delightful stop on any Iberian itinerary," Steves writes, pointing to its sandy beaches, gorgeous weather, irresistible food, and lack of over-tourism as its selling points.
Salema offers a throwback to a disappearing Algarve
The Algarve is one of Portugal's most breathtaking destinations, with resorts like Santa Luzia known for their pristine beaches and incredible seafood. However, as tourism has become big business, the authentic spirit of the area and its identity as one of Europe's traditional fishing centers are arguably more difficult to find among modern resorts and tourist infrastructure.
Salema, on the other hand, remains true to the local community's seafaring past, says Rick Steves, who writes that though the "international crowd" has indeed arrived and begun to populate newly built gated communities, the village still has the allure of the Portuguese fishing villages of the past, with fishing boats on the horizon actively working for a catch, or left offshore during the fishermen's downtime. "Like many of my favorite places in Europe, Salema has a community of locals that seem to live their traditional routines in a parallel existence with the modern world, oblivious to the tourists who are just another and necessary slice of the local economy," writes Steves, noting that tourists and locals manage to co-exist peacefully, maintaining the sleepy ambiance that makes the Algarve at its finest so irresistibly dreamy.
Enjoy Salema's glorious beach and world-class seafood
Salema is small, sparsely populated, and far less of a tourist hotspot than Albufeira and Carvoeiro, both former fishing villages that have evolved into bustling tourist destinations. Nevertheless, you will find all the attractions and amenities you need for the perfect Portuguese beach vacation, starting with the basics of sun, sea, and golden sand. "For my money, it may be the most purely enjoyable beach in all of Europe," writes Rick Steves, who also admits: "Salema's sleepy beauty nearly always kidnaps my momentum. My typical day begins and ends with the sound of waves."
Steves notes several sites nearby that you could check out easily by car: Praia do Castelejo beach is a 15-minute drive away, and the party destination Lagos is relatively nearby. However, rather than touring, Salema is the place to go if you are looking to enjoy fine weather and even finer food. Amid the quaint, winding streets of the village, you will find several family-run restaurants and bars. You could spend your day by alternating between the beach and these traditional establishments, most of which specialize in serving the freshest-of-the-fresh seafood caught that day. Steves name drops the A Boia, a bar and restaurant that he says serves enormous portions and offers a terrace with views of the pristine beach and lapping waves — perfect for sunsets.
Looking for other under-the-radar coastal spots in Portugal? Check out Azenhas do Mar, the secret coastal village perfect for unmatched cliffside scenery and swimming.