One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Spots In Europe Is A Portuguese Beach Town 'Untrampled By Rowdy Tourists'

Travel expert Rick Steves has been reporting on the places he visits since the 1970s. It was a different world back then. An era in which travel was for the few rather than the many, it was before the dawning of budget air travel and the boom in the tourism industry which has seen many destinations transformed in the hope of attracting visitors ready to splash their cash and enrich the local economy. Steves, who specializes in guiding American travelers around Europe, has seen such changes firsthand.

However, he notes that some places, such as the beautiful coastal village of Salema in the Algarve, Portugal, continue to protect the links to their past and are all the better for it in the 21st century. While more popular destinations such as Lisbon and Porto remain good destinations for travelers on a shoestring budget, they are increasingly geared toward the tourist industry. They may be crowded out by tourists, especially in the summer months.

Steves argues that places like Salema offer respite from the crowds while giving travelers a glimpse of Portugal as it was when he first visited almost half a century ago. "Idyllic Salema remains a delightful stop on any Iberian itinerary," Steves writes, pointing to its sandy beaches, gorgeous weather, irresistible food, and lack of over-tourism as its selling points.