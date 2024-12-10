The Best Tips For A Vacation To Porto, Portugal On A Shoestring Budget
Porto, Portugal is a place of charming cobblestone streets, elaborate Art Nouveau architecture, and Port wine galore. Foodies will love digging into the town's famous "Francesinha" sandwich — ham, sausages, steak, and more shoved between two pieces of bread that have been smothered in melted cheese and tomato sauce. History buffs, meanwhile, will be thrilled to wander the town that failed to crumble back in the days of the Portuguese Civil War. Indeed, Porto is known among locals as "a cidade invicta" — or the "unconquerable city." And, to this day, it boasts old buildings and falls that have resisted the tests of time.
Although there's no doubt that Porto is worth visiting, some people may be concerned about the cost. Ever since the post-pandemic tourism boom, prices in the region have skyrocketed. Even so, there are still ways to enjoy a long weekend in Porto without breaking the bank. As former residents ourselves, we know a thing or two about pinching pennies in Porto. Our experiences living in the city on a tight budget have given us some insight into finding cheap things to do in town. Thanks to its free gardens, affordable museums, and gorgeous public beaches, Porto still offers plenty of inexpensive activities. Even the biggest budget travelers are sure to be pleased with the number of outings that one can enjoy "de graça" — or "free of charge."
Eat a picnic at the Jardins do Palácio de Cristal
Imagine sitting down to lunch in a gorgeous green space with sweeping views of a winding river. Peacocks wander the lawn, and rose bushes bloom in season. When you glance down towards the water, you notice white sailboats bobbing by. If that sounds like an expensive luxury experience, think again. The Jardins do Palácio de Cristal are a collection of well-manicured gardens in Porto, Portugal. They offer a magnificent perspective on the Douro River as well as plenty of green spaces to relax. Designed by Émile David in the 1800s, this public area was originally meant to capture the natural beauty of the Earth in the light of the changing seasons. Best of all, entry to the gardens is absolutely free.
Folks looking to enjoy their trip — and save a euro or two — should swing by the supermarket, pick up some sandwich ingredients, and head to the gardens for a picnic lunch. Rather than shelling out the big bucks for a fancy meal at a local restaurant, budget travelers can purchase some reasonably-priced grocery items to consume with a view. At the local supermarket, Continente, a wedge of brie costs about $1.60, a package of ham costs $1.80, and a fresh baguette will set you back just over $1. In effect, you won't have to spend more than $5 on a meal for three. That's a pretty great price for a lunch with a million-dollar view!
Enjoy a tour at the Casa Museu Fernando de Castro
Because Porto, Portugal has grown so popular among tourists in recent years, the city does not have many hidden gems left to discover. The Casa Museu Fernando de Castro is a glaring exception. Located in the residential area near the Combatentes metro station, this museum gives you a taste of how the Portuguese upper class once lived. Formerly the home of the Castros — a local family with an impressive collection of artwork — the building has been decorated in an opulent manner. Baroque wooden carvings line the walls, and intricate stained glass sheds colorful fragments of light onto the floor. This home-turned-museum offers fantastic insight into the lifestyle of one of Porto's richest families.
Just because the Castros were an exclusive bunch does not mean that their house is now expensive to visit. Tours of the house cost just $5, making it an incredibly accessible place to explore. Unlike most museums, however, the Casa Museu Fernando de Castro requires that visitors participate in a tour — which they can book online days in advance. All in all, this means that guests can enjoy a historical lesson and semi-private house viewing at a very reasonable price.
Lounge on the beaches in Foz do Douro
Some of the most breathtaking beaches in Portugal are in Porto. Nestled onto the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, the "unconquerable city" offers plenty of fresh sand where tourists can tan, sip a drink, or even take a dip. One of the best parts of town for beach-hopping is undoubtedly Foz do Douro. Once home to Porto's vibrant fishing community, Foz do Douro boasts several popular beaches. While the Praia dos Ingleses beach will attract anyone who wants to be in the center of the action, the nearby Praia do Molhe is ideal for quieter beachgoers. Praia do Carneiro is more famous for its views than for its waters — as oftentimes, the waves are just too rough to brave.
Regardless of which beach floats your boat, you will be able to enjoy a casual afternoon by the ocean at a bargain price. Beach access in Porto is free, meaning that you won't have to bother with any pesky entrance fees during your visit. Plus, there are plenty of great shops and mini-markets in the Foz do Douro region, where beach lovers can grab some drinks and snacks at a reasonable price. Fill up your backpack with fruit, cheese, and a $3.50 bottle of locally-made "vinho verde" (or "green wine"). As you stare at the waves and sip your drink, you probably won't feel like you're enjoying a budget activity — even if you're hardly spending any money at all.
Wander the Centro Português de Fotografia
One of the most exciting parts of traveling to Porto is visiting some of Europe's best museums. The only problem? Depending on where you are, museum tickets can be pricey — so you'll want to use this tip to get the most out of museum visits in Europe. And, let's face it, budget travelers are not always too keen on shelling out a full $20 for a single experience. Luckily, travelers to Porto won't have to pay big bills for a high-quality trip to the museum. The Centro Português de Fotografia — or "Portuguese Center for Photography" — provides plenty of entertainment at no cost whatsoever. Located in Porto's bustling city center, this establishment displays fascinating exhibitions that provide visitors with new perspectives on photographic art.
But, you don't have to be a huge photography fan to enjoy a trip to the Centro Português de Fotografia. History buffs will be fascinated by the fact that the museum building used to be utilized as a jail. Head to the Sala da Memória — or "Memory Room" — to learn about some of the important figures who were once held in this space. Or, simply wander the corridors and take in the sight of the barred windows and cold dreary rooms. Either way, you are sure to experience an important piece of Portuguese history — one that continues to haunt many locals to this day.
Destress at the Parque da Cidade
Every big city deserves an iconic green space to go along with it. New York has Central Park (a scenic park named the best tourist attraction in America), London has Richmond Park, and Paris has its Jardins du Luxembourg. Although Porto, Portugal lacks the size and reputation of some of these cities, it still offers a world-class park in the middle of the city. Parque da Cidade — or "City Park" — occupies 205 acres of lush greenery in the middle of town. With lakes, streams, and walking trails galore, Parque da Cidade brings a touch of natural beauty to the center of a bustling city. Visitors of all ages will marvel at the gorgeous landscape and the animals that live there. Swans, toads, and geese are especially present in the park's wetlands.
Like most public parks, Parque da Cidade is free to access. If you swing by the local grocery store and pick up some lunch items, you can head directly to the park and make a day of it. Stroll along the hiking trails, picnic on the lawn, and snap some pictures of the wildlife. They say that the best things in life are free, and when it comes to Parque da Cidade, that's certainly true. Even so, travelers who are willing to part from their hard-earned cash are welcome to stop by the park on Saturday mornings for a farmers' market. There, they can purchase fruit and veggies as well as artesian goods.
Grab lunch at a padaria
As satisfying as a picnic can be, most travelers will want to go to a restaurant or two on occasion. To keep your dining under budget, you might consider heading to one of Porto, Portugal's iconic "padarias." Padarias — or bakeries — are a staple of the local market. Home to Portugal's iconic "pastel de nata" custard pies, these establishments are perhaps best known for their delicious pastries. However, there is much more to the Portuguese padaria than just a pile of sweets. Chicken sandwiches, ham empanadas, and fried balls of shredded cod abound in these amazing shops. Foodies will love the variety of freshly produced eats — and they'll be especially impressed by the price.
Whereas some restaurants in Porto have begun to charge expensive international prices for their meals, many padarias have continued to cater to locals. They offer informal environments where patrons can get comfortable at a table, order a coffee, and enjoy a sandwich made with homemade bread. Grab a seat at a cute padaria, order a hot meal, and mingle with the locals. When you head to the cash register, you'll find that the prices are extremely reasonable. For anywhere between $6 and $10, you can grab a great meal in a comfortable place. Thanks to the padarias, Porto is still one of Europe's more affordable European cities with fewer crowds.
Walk across the Ponte Dom Luís I bridge
No trip to Portois complete without a walk across the Ponte de Dom Luís I bridge. Constructed in 1877, this structure stands as one of the most important symbols of the unconquerable city. Its architect, Teófilo Seyrig, was a close colleague of Gustave Eiffel's. And, just in the way that Eiffel created the tower that would come to represent Paris, Seyrig designed a stunning metal bridge that would become Porto's primary touristic attraction.
Because the Ponte de Dom Luís I bridge links the cities of Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia, it's considered an essential part of pedestrian transport. Anyone can cross either the upper or lower parts of the bridge at any time of day free of charge. During the daylight hours, pedestrians on the upper part of the bridge enjoy panoramic views of the Douro River. In the evenings, folks can appreciate the beautiful image of Porto as the city lights glow. Either way, the Ponte de Dom Luís I bridge is a phenomenal place to take a stroll, snap a few photos, and enjoy the day.
Watch the sunset at Jardim do Morro
They say that the best views of New York City are in New Jersey. The best views of Porto are similarly in the town of Vila Nova de Gaia. As soon as travelers cross the Ponte de Dom Luís I from Porto into Vila Nova de Gaia, they will see a scenic park perched on a hill. Known as the "Jardim do Morro" — or Hill Garden — this beautiful green space offers panoramic views of Porto and the Douro River below.
Beyond being a relaxing place to enjoy a picnic, the Jardim do Morro is a great spot to observe the sunset. Every evening, the garden floods with tourists and locals alike — all who gather to watch the day end over the Douro River. In what is a somewhat carnivalesque environment as street musicians will come to serenade the crowds. Vendors will sell anything from postcards to embroidered backpacks to sugary drinks.
As fun as this vendor-based ambiance can be, most parkgoers prefer to bring their own food and eats. Grab a bottle of wine, some nibbles, and a nice towel to sit on. Jardim do Morro is the perfect place to soak up some tunes, sip a glass of wine, and even engage in some people-watching. At sunset, it really is Porto at its most bohemian.
Hop on a local train
Just because you're traveling on a budget doesn't mean that you can't enjoy the perfect Porto day trip to an ancient town. Braga and Guimarães are both adorable historic cities located less than an hour away from the "unconquerable city." These two destinations offer gorgeous city centers, ancient town squares, and bustling areas with excellent window shopping. Although one might expect a trio to Braga or Guimarães to be pricey, the good news is that getting there is inexpensive. Public train transport between Porto and these nearby towns costs as little as $3.45 each way. This means that it's possible to organize a gratifying outing to a new part of the country for less than $7 total.
The best part is that using public transport out of Porto can be an adventure. Trains to Braga and Guimarães depart from the historic São Bento Train Station — a building that is a piece of art in and of itself. Whereas many transportation hubs lack any sort of decoration, the São Bento Train Station has over 20,000 stunning tiles on its walls. Each of these pieces was hand-painted by the Portuguese artist, Jorge Colaço, who used them to create murals depicting important moments in his country's history. The result is a mind-blowing display of artwork that is completely available to the public. Arrive at the station, soak up the artwork, and hop on your train — it's the perfect way to start a day on the road.
Breathe some fresh air at the Jardim Botânico do Porto
Porto, Portugal may be more famous for its history than its horticulture, but that doesn't mean that the city doesn't offer a stunning botanical garden. Run by the University of Porto, Jardim Botânico do Porto provides visitors with sprawling gardens — where they can stroll and observe some fascinating flora. With rows of cacti, lily pad-clad pods, and fragrant rose bushes, the Jardim Botânico is sure to please. The best part is entrance to the area is free, making it the perfect stop for the thrifty traveler.
Of course, there is more to the Jardim Botânico than just a garden. The Museu de História Natural — or "Museum of Natural History" — is situated in a red house in the center of the flora. To visit this fascinating center, guests will have to pay $2 per head. Tickets to the Galeria de Biodiversidade — or taxidermy room — cost even more at $5 each. Ultimately, each traveler can decide how much they want to spend. But, for anyone traveling on a shoestring budget, we recommend a casual walk through the Jardim Botânico, followed by a fascinating visit to the Museu de História Natural.
Methodology
Planning an inexpensive trip is never an easy task, and Porto, Portugal is a city that has become increasingly pricey over the years. To create this list, we relied heavily on our experience as former residents of Porto. During our time living in the city, we paid special attention to the inexpensive and free activities available to tourists and residents. We engaged in the above outings on many occasions — and enjoyed them immensely.
Of course, we did not want our recommendations to be generic. While we felt that it was important to include major tourist attractions, like the Ponte Dom Luís I bridge, on this list, we also wanted to include lesser-known tidbits as well. For this reason, we were sure to mention outings like the Centro Português de Fotografia or the Casa Museu Fernando de Castro. We hoped that readers could benefit from some insider knowledge.
At the end of the day, though, there are a limited number of budget things to do in Porto. It's not exactly a big city, and there aren't dozens of free events happening daily. We did our best to include as many interesting outings as possible, given the geographic and financial constraints.