The Best Tips For A Vacation To Porto, Portugal On A Shoestring Budget

Porto, Portugal is a place of charming cobblestone streets, elaborate Art Nouveau architecture, and Port wine galore. Foodies will love digging into the town's famous "Francesinha" sandwich — ham, sausages, steak, and more shoved between two pieces of bread that have been smothered in melted cheese and tomato sauce. History buffs, meanwhile, will be thrilled to wander the town that failed to crumble back in the days of the Portuguese Civil War. Indeed, Porto is known among locals as "a cidade invicta" — or the "unconquerable city." And, to this day, it boasts old buildings and falls that have resisted the tests of time.

Although there's no doubt that Porto is worth visiting, some people may be concerned about the cost. Ever since the post-pandemic tourism boom, prices in the region have skyrocketed. Even so, there are still ways to enjoy a long weekend in Porto without breaking the bank. As former residents ourselves, we know a thing or two about pinching pennies in Porto. Our experiences living in the city on a tight budget have given us some insight into finding cheap things to do in town. Thanks to its free gardens, affordable museums, and gorgeous public beaches, Porto still offers plenty of inexpensive activities. Even the biggest budget travelers are sure to be pleased with the number of outings that one can enjoy "de graça" — or "free of charge."