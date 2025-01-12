Walk Across A Glass Bridge Or Take A Cable Car Along One Of China's Most Breathtaking Mountains

With 3.7 million square miles of land, China is bested in size by only two countries, Russia and Canada, both of which are larger in area. One-third of China's land is mountainous, from the lofty Himalayas' impressive 29,032-foot elevation to the less popular but still statuesque peaks of the Kunlun Mountains, the Tianshan Mountains, and the Qinling Mountains. But there is a lesser-known and very unique range called the Tianmen, in the Hunan Province, which makes up in splendor what it lacks in height. It's so beautiful, some claim they are some of the most beautiful mountains in the world.

Maxing out at just under 5,000 feet elevation, the Tianmen mountain range offers an attraction unlike any other: the world's longest passenger cable car ride at the highest elevation at 24,459 feet long with 98 cars, capable of holding eight persons each for a 28-minute ride. There are multiple ways to gauge the "longest" of anything, including cable cars, but the Tianmen system is surely the longest in China, though the Norsjö Aerial Tramway in Norway is a mind-numbing 43,307 feet long.

In addition to the ride up, a trip that sports an impressive 37-degree ascent, the Tianmen range also offers a cliff-hanging walkway that skirts along the mountain's edge and the "Walk of Faith" glass skywalk, which has been open since 2011 and stretches for 197 feet. And for the adrenaline junkies who want the elevation without the danger, the newest entry, the "Coiled Dragon Cliff," does just that. It's perched at a 4,700-foot elevation, extends for 328 feet, and overlooks the famous entry road, the Tongtian Avenue (Heaven-Linking), and its astounding 99 turns. Even though these glass walkways are safe, they are only 5 feet wide, and people often get frightened while trekking across them.