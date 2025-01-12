Walk Across A Glass Bridge Or Take A Cable Car Along One Of China's Most Breathtaking Mountains
With 3.7 million square miles of land, China is bested in size by only two countries, Russia and Canada, both of which are larger in area. One-third of China's land is mountainous, from the lofty Himalayas' impressive 29,032-foot elevation to the less popular but still statuesque peaks of the Kunlun Mountains, the Tianshan Mountains, and the Qinling Mountains. But there is a lesser-known and very unique range called the Tianmen, in the Hunan Province, which makes up in splendor what it lacks in height. It's so beautiful, some claim they are some of the most beautiful mountains in the world.
Maxing out at just under 5,000 feet elevation, the Tianmen mountain range offers an attraction unlike any other: the world's longest passenger cable car ride at the highest elevation at 24,459 feet long with 98 cars, capable of holding eight persons each for a 28-minute ride. There are multiple ways to gauge the "longest" of anything, including cable cars, but the Tianmen system is surely the longest in China, though the Norsjö Aerial Tramway in Norway is a mind-numbing 43,307 feet long.
In addition to the ride up, a trip that sports an impressive 37-degree ascent, the Tianmen range also offers a cliff-hanging walkway that skirts along the mountain's edge and the "Walk of Faith" glass skywalk, which has been open since 2011 and stretches for 197 feet. And for the adrenaline junkies who want the elevation without the danger, the newest entry, the "Coiled Dragon Cliff," does just that. It's perched at a 4,700-foot elevation, extends for 328 feet, and overlooks the famous entry road, the Tongtian Avenue (Heaven-Linking), and its astounding 99 turns. Even though these glass walkways are safe, they are only 5 feet wide, and people often get frightened while trekking across them.
The glass bridges of Tianmen are a huge draw for the brave
"Getting there is half the fun" is a common tagline for attractions and airlines, but it also applies to these mountains. The closest town to start from is Zhangjiajie city, located just 14 miles away and accessible via bus and train. Taking a tour is highly recommended, especially since the road to the mountaintop, known as 99 Bends, is the only way there. For nine miles, the road, which has been in use for 1,400 years, winds along. It's so twisty that caution is advised for anyone who gets carsick.
There are several reasons to make the trek to the top aside from the glass bridges, including the Tianmen Cave and the stairway to get there, which is called the "Stairway (or Gateway) to Heaven." Starting at the base, the ascent takes you up 999 steep and narrow steps. For those in good physical shape, it takes about 30 minutes to reach the top, at which point you'll see the main attraction — Tianmen Cave, also called "Heaven's Door," which holds the title of the "highest hole" in the world. At 187 feet wide, 431 feet high, and just under 200 feet deep, the finish line leaves visitors breathless from the sight as well as making the climb at a 4,300-foot altitude. Bragging rights are as valuable as the view for those that finish, but the cave is also known for another unique feature: its wingsuit users.
Wingsuits are parachutes that allow more control, and many fly through Heaven's Door, risking their lives. The World Wingsuit League held its tenth world championships here in September 2024, bringing worldwide competition to the mountain. In addition to flying through targets, the annual contest involves speed racing as well, with competitors accelerating up to a death-defying 220 mph.
99 Bends highway continues for nine miles to the top of Tianmen mountain
After leaving the world's highest arch, it's time for another stomach-churning ride, this time down the mountain. (Though your face may turn green, be mindful of wearing a green hat, which is ill-advised as it indicates a cheating wife.) But before you leave the park, there's another must-visit site: the Tianmen Mountain Temple. This sacred Buddhist shrine was built during the Tang Dynasty and is the only temple on the mountain. The shrine is a solemn place of worship, so be respectful while experiencing its breathtaking views and stunning 215,000-square-foot grounds.
There's no question that China is too big of a country to fully explore in one brief visit. Like the proverb about eating an elephant "one bite at a time," it would be wiser to visit China multiple times in smaller areas. Along with its large cities and casinos, magnificent coastlines, and islands, the mountains of China should not be overlooked. For example, one other range, the Hallelujah Mountains in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, is so unique that it inspired the landscape of James Cameron's megahit, "Avatar." It was named the first national park in China in 1982 and is just one of five parks dedicated to mountain ranges.
With just 10 countries in the world offering more island getaways, one of the most popular and the second largest in China, is Hainan Island in the south, where surfing is a big draw. And when sun and surf time is over, don't forget to visit one of the largest cities in the world dedicated to gambling, the casino town of Macau.