The Real Reason You'll Almost Never See A Flight Attendant With A Tattoo

Flight attendants notice a lot of things about their passengers, but sometimes we notice things about them, too. If you fly a lot, you may have seen that while there is no one type of person that becomes a flight attendant, many of them have at least one thing in common: They don't have any tattoos, at least not where you can see while they're on duty. Though there's generally no rule stating that you can't have discreet chest pieces and lower back tattoos, it goes against company policy at most airlines for flight attendants to have visible tattoos while they're working.

The dress codes for flight attendants are stricter than you might expect and always have been. While some regulations, like how flight attendants have to wear a watch while flying, have practical explanations, a lot of the rules are about aesthetics. Since the 1970s, flight attendants have been fighting to get more personal freedom in terms of their appearance. While most don't have to subject themselves to humiliating weigh-ins (something they were actually expected to do in the past), many airlines still have a lot of rules about how their cabin crew should look. Some carriers are loosening up regulations, so you may start to see more examples of interesting ink on flight attendants in the future, but for now, it's still a rare sight.