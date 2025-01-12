One Of The North's Most Spectacular Drives Is A Legendary Alaskan Road With Eerie Seclusion And Beauty

The Haines Highway dates back centuries, well before cars traveled across the north's rugged landscape. It's believed the Chilkat Tlingit First Nations first established the route as a way to trade with the Athabascan First Nations in what we now call the Canadian territory of Yukon. Over the years, early western settlers in the region created trading posts along the route, and it eventually turned into one of the region's most stunning modern concrete roadways.

Today, the highway that traverses the route is a mind-blowing, less-touristed experience. It even has the distinction of being a National Scenic Byway. On the road, definitely stop by Alaska Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve to see the iconic bird soar. You should also check out the Jilkaat Kwann Heritage Center about 20 miles from the town of Haines. Take some time to explore the incredible Chilkat Tlingit artifacts and totem carvings.

There are tons of great campsites along the way for summer travelers who want to sleep under the stars, especially in Yukon. Kathleen Lake Campground is one easily accessible option for paddlers, as it's located next to a gorgeous body of water from which it takes its name. Fishing enthusiasts may want to consider Dezadeash Lake Campground, which is renowned for its trout. Waterfall lovers must explore Million Dollar Falls and its accompanying campground.