One Of The North's Most Spectacular Drives Is A Legendary Alaskan Road With Eerie Seclusion And Beauty
Alaska has breathtaking mountain views, spectacular bodies of water, and seemingly limitless access to nature. The state is certainly a destination that outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers must experience at some point in their lives. While you can experience the beautiful landscape from the water and find the best Alaskan cruise for your interests, there are plenty of scenic treasures inland, as well.
One of the state's most epic drives is actually a cross-country route shared with Canada. This amazing stretch of highway begins in the Alaskan town of Haines, goes through the northwestern tip of British Columbia into Yukon, and ends in Haines Junction. The so-called Haines Highway is a legendary northern route with eerie seclusion and jaw-dropping sights along the way. It is a must for adventurous souls who love putting rubber to the road. Haines Highway is an unbeatable opportunity to explore one of North America's most mesmerizing roadways, and it should definitely be on top of your bucket list.
The historic Haines Highway
The Haines Highway dates back centuries, well before cars traveled across the north's rugged landscape. It's believed the Chilkat Tlingit First Nations first established the route as a way to trade with the Athabascan First Nations in what we now call the Canadian territory of Yukon. Over the years, early western settlers in the region created trading posts along the route, and it eventually turned into one of the region's most stunning modern concrete roadways.
Today, the highway that traverses the route is a mind-blowing, less-touristed experience. It even has the distinction of being a National Scenic Byway. On the road, definitely stop by Alaska Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve to see the iconic bird soar. You should also check out the Jilkaat Kwann Heritage Center about 20 miles from the town of Haines. Take some time to explore the incredible Chilkat Tlingit artifacts and totem carvings.
There are tons of great campsites along the way for summer travelers who want to sleep under the stars, especially in Yukon. Kathleen Lake Campground is one easily accessible option for paddlers, as it's located next to a gorgeous body of water from which it takes its name. Fishing enthusiasts may want to consider Dezadeash Lake Campground, which is renowned for its trout. Waterfall lovers must explore Million Dollar Falls and its accompanying campground.
Towns and activities near the Haines Highway
There are several lovely towns to visit or stay in on the roughly 150-mile highway. Remember that this road crosses an international border, so make sure you are prepared to pass through customs. On the Canadian side, the town of Haines Junction is probably the best choice. In Alaska, Skagway is a quaint option known for its vintage locomotives and funky vibes, about 20 miles off the highway.
For those looking to continue their travels in southern Alaska, consider heading about 90 miles south of Haines to the regional hub of Juneau. This is a great branching out point for your adventure in the Alexander Archipelago. Just outside of Juneau, you can hike to the once-booming mining town of Treadwell with ghostly vibes or continue further into the peninsula and visit Sitka, an Alaskan beach town with Russian roots full of mountains, seafood, and wildlife.