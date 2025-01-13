Hidden Near Lake Lanier's Tree-Lined Shores Is A Historic Beauty Called 'Georgia's Most Underrated City'

Sometimes, the best way to get the charm and friendliness of a small town combined with all of the amenities of a big city is to look at areas that surround a major metropolitan area. In the case of Atlanta, that charming little city can be found 45 minutes to the north, in Oakwood, Georgia. Located about an hour south of the beautiful mountain town of Helen, Oakwood isn't simply attractive for its proximity to the more widely known city. A visit there reveals a wealth of natural beauty due to its closeness to Lake Lanier, lovely communities with homes to fit any price point, and its prioritization of education with access to a well-regarded college in the University of North Georgia.

Founded in 1873 as "Odell's Crossing," a fuel stop on the railroad, the town was renamed after the sort of fuel it was known for providing locomotives: oak wood. It expanded into a railway depot while welcoming the industries of bottle making and brick making. Today, the town only boasts a residency of about 3,000, but the city plans on greatly expanding in the coming years. A plan called "Vision 2030" has been designed by local volunteers to elevate the Gainesville-Hall counties into top-of-the-line communities. They have their sights squarely fixated on Oakwood, with plans for an outdoor amphitheater near the water and innovations throughout the downtown area. There's never been a better time to get on the ground floor of an already delightful yet slept-on community.