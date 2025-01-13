Get An Authentic Bite Of Italy At A Secret New York Eatery Known As The City's Best Sicilian Deli

From thin-crusted pizza slices giant enough to fold in half to bagels smeared with lox and cream cheese, New York City has a full menu of iconic foods. It showcases cuisines from a variety of cultures, and among the most popular of these is Italian food. If you're searching for authentic places to eat some of Italy's most beloved dishes, the most obvious choice is to visit Mulberry Street in Lower Manhattan, which is home to one of America's best Little Italys. Alternatively, you can head to the Bronx to experience what some locals call New York's "real Little Italy."

While these are both deliciously suitable options, if you want to wander even further off the beaten path, you can venture to the city's Financial District. Hidden down an unassuming street decorated with scaffolding just off of Wall Street, Best Sicily Bottega is one of the city's best kept secrets for authentic Italian cuisine. Serving paninis, pizza, and fresh-baked pastries, the small café doubles as a market that sells items imported from Italy. Next time you're in New York, bite into the Big Apple's Italian hidden gem, Best Sicily Bottega.