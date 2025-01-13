Camp On A Secret Scenic Island In New York's Hudson River With A Dark, Mysterious Past

On the beautiful Hudson River 100 miles north of Manhattan lies a small, uninhabited island with a fascinating history. Accessible only by boat and now part of the state park system, Esopus Island has primitive campsites, a small beach, and an ancient stone megalith left by Native Americans. Over the years, it has seen its share of history, but the most intriguing event connected to this rocky, partially forested sliver of land happened in the summer of 1918 when Aleister Crowley, a notorious British mystic, practitioner of the occult, and all-around iconoclast camped here for a biblical 40 days and 40 nights.

At 500 yards long and just 40 yards wide, the island is tiny and bereft of activities or amenities — so no bathrooms or cabins. You have to bring your own fun and gear. Take a dip, fish, or read a book, and leave no trace that you've been there. The island is near the tiny town of Esopus on the west bank of the Hudson and Hyde Park on the east bank. You can paddle an hour in your own kayak from the marina of Norrie Point, which has a floating dock so kayakers can easily dry launch; the Poughkeepsie Yacht Club; or from Esopus Meadows Preserve. You can also join a Hudson River Expeditions tour. When in the vicinity, don't miss the nearby picturesque Esopus Meadows Lighthouse.