The Pennsylvania Town Named The State's 'Most Underrated' Brims With Creativity, Shops, And Nightlife
Between Philadelphia's historic sites and the affordable, artsy Allentown, curious travelers can discover a hidden gem full of creative culture, awe-inspiring castles, fun shops, and nightlife hotspots. Dubbed Pennsylvania's "most underrated" town by Cheapism, Doylestown welcomes visitors to peruse its impressive Cultural District, sightsee at fascinating museums, and so much more. Located just under an hour from the heart of Philadelphia, this town promises hours of adventure without the chaos of big-city tourist attractions.
Find this charming destination surrounded by lush Pennsylvania woodlands that give way to an adorable downtown packed with historical landmarks and inviting storefronts. Once home to artists like P!nk, Stephen Sondheim, and Weyes Blood, Doylestown cultivates an intriguing atmosphere that begs to be explored.
While best visited in warm summer months or during the colorful fall season, travelers seeking a unique vacation will appreciate holiday events like the magical Doylestown Winterfest. Encompassing a holiday season full of Kwanzaa, Christmas, and Hanukkah celebrations, Doylestown Winterfest lends the community an extra sparkle that visitors won't soon forget. However, even if you can't visit during the end-of-year festivities, you can still make the most out of any trip to Doylestown with this guide to the town's best attractions, shops, and nightlife activities.
Visit the museums, castles, and historical sites of Doylestown
Sightseers who love culture-rich areas like Philadelphia's South Street will adore Doylestown's treasure trove of museums, castles, and historical sites. Your adventures begin at the Michener Art Museum, which features a permanent collection of American art highlighting creators from the Delaware Valley. Named after Doylestown-born author James A. Michener, the museum also includes the Patricia D. Pfundt Sculpture Garden. Here, visitors will find abstract sculptures and a preserved stone wall from the old prison once located where the museum now stands.
Next, enjoy a paranormal experience at the Vampa Museum. Proudly billed as Doylestown's "one and only museum of vampires and paranormal activity," the Vampa Museum opened in 2023 with exhibits on mythology, folklore, and vampires. With free admission for kids under 6 (and heavily reduced rates for visitors under 18), the museum is an essential stop for families visiting during spooky season.
Continue museum-hopping at the imposing castle that houses the Mercer Museum. Now a history museum full of relics dating back to pre-Industrial-era America, the castle was dreamt up by Doylestown antiquarian Henry Mercer and finished construction in 1916. Just over a mile away, travelers can visit another of Mercer's masterpieces at Fonthill Castle. Join a guided tour of this historical site, then learn more about local history on a walk through downtown Doylestown. For an even more information-packed excursion, book a walking tour with the Doylestown Historical Society.
Explore Doylestown's top shops and nightlife scene
While in Doylestown, don't forget to check out the community's shopping and nightlife scene. Travelers looking for souvenirs to commemorate their trip will find hidden treasures at Good Stuff Thrift, a curated thrift store that prides itself on boutique-level displays. Meanwhile, bookworms can add titles to their reading list at Doylestown Bookshop. For nature-loving shoppers, Bluestem Botanicals offers a collection of dried herbs, cocktail kits, and other organic goods.
When the sun goes down, enjoy Doylestown's nightlife at spots like Hops/Scotch, Lula, and Frost. Open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Hops/Scotch is a cozy cocktail lounge serving up everything from beer and wine to mixed drinks like the Smoked Old Fashioned. At Lula, a menu featuring flavored margaritas gets a special kick from spirits like Mezcal sourced from a local co-op. For Doylestown visitors seeking a fancier experience, Frost fits the bill with a decorated lounge complete with a grand piano, an excellent wine menu, and a bar dedicated to crafting top-tier martinis.