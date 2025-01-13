Situated Between Cheyenne And Casper Is An Uncrowded Wyoming Town That's An Idyllic Mountain Gateway

For lovers of the great outdoors, Wyoming is a dream destination, featuring the famous Yellowstone National Park, known for its geyser basins, diverse ecosystems, and sprawling size. However, for those who are just looking to relax and unwind outside, Yellowstone can be a daunting prospect. Instead, our suggestion for the perfect outdoorsy Wyoming vacation is Glendo State Park, the gateway to which, Glendo, is a sleepy town of just over 200 permanent residents. Glendo is located on Highway 25 between Cheyenne and Casper and makes for a perfect base from which to explore both the state park and nearby outdoor attractions.

You can camp in the park itself at one of 20 campgrounds. But for anyone not looking to overnight in Glendo State Park, the town of Glendo offers some of the most suitable nearby accommodation options. There are four motels in the town — including the Glendo Trading Post, which doubles as a convenience store — as well as several trailer parks and campgrounds ideal for those traveling with RVs. The trading post also sells park permits.

Glendo is also home to a surprising number of restaurants that offer you a chance to replenish yourself after a long day on the state park trails. Frontier Flame Steakhouse is a local favorite for breakfast, burgers, and sandwiches. Then, there is the Old Western Saloon, Steakhouse, & Liquor Store, which is a great place to curl up by the fire or watch some sports while noshing on nachos, burgers, tacos, or ribs and sipping a hard drink. Local amenities include a bait shop from which to buy all the fishing gear you need for your vacation as well as a boat hire store, Bellwood Boats.