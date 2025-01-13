Situated Between Cheyenne And Casper Is An Uncrowded Wyoming Town That's An Idyllic Mountain Gateway
For lovers of the great outdoors, Wyoming is a dream destination, featuring the famous Yellowstone National Park, known for its geyser basins, diverse ecosystems, and sprawling size. However, for those who are just looking to relax and unwind outside, Yellowstone can be a daunting prospect. Instead, our suggestion for the perfect outdoorsy Wyoming vacation is Glendo State Park, the gateway to which, Glendo, is a sleepy town of just over 200 permanent residents. Glendo is located on Highway 25 between Cheyenne and Casper and makes for a perfect base from which to explore both the state park and nearby outdoor attractions.
You can camp in the park itself at one of 20 campgrounds. But for anyone not looking to overnight in Glendo State Park, the town of Glendo offers some of the most suitable nearby accommodation options. There are four motels in the town — including the Glendo Trading Post, which doubles as a convenience store — as well as several trailer parks and campgrounds ideal for those traveling with RVs. The trading post also sells park permits.
Glendo is also home to a surprising number of restaurants that offer you a chance to replenish yourself after a long day on the state park trails. Frontier Flame Steakhouse is a local favorite for breakfast, burgers, and sandwiches. Then, there is the Old Western Saloon, Steakhouse, & Liquor Store, which is a great place to curl up by the fire or watch some sports while noshing on nachos, burgers, tacos, or ribs and sipping a hard drink. Local amenities include a bait shop from which to buy all the fishing gear you need for your vacation as well as a boat hire store, Bellwood Boats.
Hike and bike at Glendo State Park
Just a short drive east of the town of Glendo, Glendo State Park offers 22,000 acres of beautiful Wyoming landscapes and jaw-dropping scenery. With 45 miles of trails suitable for both hiking and biking, the park has four trailheads with sometimes labyrinthine but otherwise casual trails. The Dam-Hydro Power Loop trail offers breathtaking views of Glendo Dam and is built for cyclists, given its nearly 15-mile length. The under-2-miles Two Moon Loop trail takes you around one of the park's most popular camping grounds. The wetlands area and sandy beach to the north each offer distinct ecosystems to explore, making the park ideal for multi-day hiking trips. The wetlands, for example, offer the chance to encounter local wildlife such as turtles and muskrats, while you are likely to encounter deer if you head on the mountain paths.
The park is dominated by Glendo Reservoir, a huge body of water popular with boaters and water sports enthusiasts. It is especially well-known for the quality of its fishing. Perch, bass, and catfish abound in its waters, and the reservoir is considered one of the best walleye fisheries in the state. The reservoir is ideal for both boat and shore fishing, with a fish cleaning station in operation from May until September each year. The best fishing, according to the park website, runs from early spring to early summer. The park also offers permits for hunting, for antelope, deer, elk, and pheasants.
Conquer mountains by day and sleep in Glendo at night
Remember, Glendo State Park isn't the only local attraction worth exploring near the small town. The California Trail, Oregon Trail, and Mormon Trail all passed near Glendo, so the area is steeped in rich history. The town is also home to craft fairs, ranch rodeos, and the Glendo Days parade, meaning you should definitely check the local events calendar before planning your trip. To the southwest, Laramie Peak is just an hour's drive away, providing yet another challenge to those who have exhausted the routes in Glendo State Park.
Standing at over 10,000 feet above sea level, the peak is the tallest in the Laramie Range and can be tackled via a challenging there-and-back trail of around 10 miles. Hikers will be rewarded with one of the finest panoramic views in Wyoming, but the rest of the Laramie Range is worth exploring thanks to its natural beauty and historic links to the Oregon Trail. Travel Wyoming recommends travelers take in the area over the course of a three-day itinerary. That's plenty of time to try any of the other major hikes in the area, including Twin Peaks, La Bonte Canyon, Muddy Mountain, and Black Mountain. You should also explore the offbeat mountain town of Laramie while you're in the area. Downriver from Glendo and only 50 minutes away by car is Guernsey State Park, which is a prime destination for experienced climbers.