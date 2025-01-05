Hidden In Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is A Unique, Local-Favored Swimming Hole
There is a way to experience the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains National Park without the crowds — you just need to know where to look. One of the best ways to get away from other tourists is to do what the locals do and head to lesser-known spots. Once you get a sense of where to go from the people who are truly in the know, you can easily have an excellent vacation in the great outdoors. And one amazing place that's well known by locals is the Townsend Wye, a Y-shaped swimming hole that is the perfect place to beat the Tennessee heat in the middle of summer. Enjoy perfect views of the mountains, eat a delicious picnic, and, of course, spend all day in the cool water there.
The Townsend Wye — also known as the Townsend "Y" by locals — is just south of the town of Townsend, less than an hour from Dollywood, one of the best amusement parks in America that isn't Disney World. The area is named for the way the Little River splits in two, making a distinctive "Y" shape. While the area is mostly known to locals, parking can still be an issue during the height of summer, and it costs $5 to purchase a tag to park within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (though prices are always subject to change). It's free to swim, but remember that there are no bathrooms in the area and portable toilets can be scarce. It's important to bring everything you need, including snacks, towels, bug spray, sunscreen, chairs, and maybe an inner tube if you want to float on the river. Be forewarned that there is no alcohol allowed, and the water is said to be extremely cold.
The Townsend Wye is the perfect stop for outdoor adventure
The best thing to do at the Townsend Wye is, unsurprisingly, swimming. While the area is excellent for families, past visitors have noted that the rocks can be quite slippery and the water can be very deep. If you're not a strong swimmer, it's best to stay in shallow areas or wear a flotation device for safety. Townsend Wye is also a popular area for tubing, either by floating along the gentler rapids near the Wye or venturing off where the current gets stronger. A lot of people bring their own tube, but you can also go to the nearby Smoky Mountain River Rat for a guided experience and tube rentals. It's important to always use caution when swimming at the Townsend Wye, especially when swimming in deeper areas or jumping off rocks into the water.
If you want to explore the area further, the Townsend Wye is close to several hiking trails and other attractions in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One of the closest trails is the Chestnut Top Trails, a slightly challenging hike that is just over 4 miles and offers beautiful views of nature. You can also take a drive from the Wye to Tuckaleechee Caverns, a guided cave tour that's less than 15 minutes away. The caves feature ancient stalactites and stalagmites and are a major site for seismic activity. Additionally, you can explore the underrated, laidback town of Townsend for your next vacation to the Smokies.