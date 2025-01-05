Hidden In Great Smoky Mountains National Park Is A Unique, Local-Favored Swimming Hole

There is a way to experience the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains National Park without the crowds — you just need to know where to look. One of the best ways to get away from other tourists is to do what the locals do and head to lesser-known spots. Once you get a sense of where to go from the people who are truly in the know, you can easily have an excellent vacation in the great outdoors. And one amazing place that's well known by locals is the Townsend Wye, a Y-shaped swimming hole that is the perfect place to beat the Tennessee heat in the middle of summer. Enjoy perfect views of the mountains, eat a delicious picnic, and, of course, spend all day in the cool water there.

The Townsend Wye — also known as the Townsend "Y" by locals — is just south of the town of Townsend, less than an hour from Dollywood, one of the best amusement parks in America that isn't Disney World. The area is named for the way the Little River splits in two, making a distinctive "Y" shape. While the area is mostly known to locals, parking can still be an issue during the height of summer, and it costs $5 to purchase a tag to park within the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (though prices are always subject to change). It's free to swim, but remember that there are no bathrooms in the area and portable toilets can be scarce. It's important to bring everything you need, including snacks, towels, bug spray, sunscreen, chairs, and maybe an inner tube if you want to float on the river. Be forewarned that there is no alcohol allowed, and the water is said to be extremely cold.