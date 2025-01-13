Hidden In A Waterfall-Filled Mountainous Alabama State Park Is A Planetarium For Unforgettable Shows

While Monte Sano isn't one of the best national parks for stargazing in America, a centerpiece of the state park is the Wernher von Braun Planetarium, a fascinating blend of history, science, and stargazing. Established in 1956 by the Von Braun Astronomical Society, the planetarium is named after the German-American aerospace engineer who helped the U.S. in its lunar quest. The planetarium's dome is a historical artifact in itself, constructed as a mock-up of the Saturn V rocket, which carried astronauts to the moon.

Each Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy an hour-long show where stars and constellations are projected onto the dome. Seating at the planetarium is limited, so arrive early to ensure your spot for this cosmic experience. A presenter guides you through the night sky, making the vastness of space feel personal and inspiring. After the show, step outside to look through telescopes that offer a closer look at celestial wonders. You might glimpse the moons of Jupiter or Saturn's rings.

The observatory also has its share of legendary moments. In 1959, Elvis Presley visited and gazed at the planets, and as the story goes, Buzz Aldrin stood here under the stars when Wernher von Braun promised him he'd one day walk on the moon.