Hidden In A Waterfall-Filled Mountainous Alabama State Park Is A Planetarium For Unforgettable Shows
Alabama's natural beauty may fly under the radar, but it shouldn't. Known for its rich biodiversity and striking landscapes, the state is home to everything from white-sand Gulf Coast beaches to rugged mountain ranges. In the northern region, you'll find hidden gems like an under-the-radar canyon bursting with fall foliage, but there's one spot in particular where nature meets the stars (and Alabama's legacy in space exploration): Monte Sano State Park.
Located in Huntsville, Alabama, atop Monte Sano Mountain, this state park offers a tranquil escape with plenty to do. You can spend the day exploring its waterfall-filled trails or stay longer to enjoy a week of camping. In addition to hiking, the park is popular for birdwatching, mountain biking, and even disc golf. But Monte Sano has its own unique draws, including a Japanese tea garden that feels like a Zen retreat and a planetarium where visitors can watch the cosmos come alive every Saturday evening.
A stellar show in Monte Sano's planetarium
While Monte Sano isn't one of the best national parks for stargazing in America, a centerpiece of the state park is the Wernher von Braun Planetarium, a fascinating blend of history, science, and stargazing. Established in 1956 by the Von Braun Astronomical Society, the planetarium is named after the German-American aerospace engineer who helped the U.S. in its lunar quest. The planetarium's dome is a historical artifact in itself, constructed as a mock-up of the Saturn V rocket, which carried astronauts to the moon.
Each Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy an hour-long show where stars and constellations are projected onto the dome. Seating at the planetarium is limited, so arrive early to ensure your spot for this cosmic experience. A presenter guides you through the night sky, making the vastness of space feel personal and inspiring. After the show, step outside to look through telescopes that offer a closer look at celestial wonders. You might glimpse the moons of Jupiter or Saturn's rings.
The observatory also has its share of legendary moments. In 1959, Elvis Presley visited and gazed at the planets, and as the story goes, Buzz Aldrin stood here under the stars when Wernher von Braun promised him he'd one day walk on the moon.
Trails, tea gardens, and tents at Monte Sano State Park
Monte Sano's hiking routes are a gateway to natural beauty. For an easy stroll, the Wildflower Trail is a 0.7-mile path that winds along Fagan Creek, which is lined with blossoms each spring. After it rains, a lovely waterfall emerges near the trek's end. During drier months, the creek's shallow waters reveal fish and other aquatic life. For a moderate challenge, the Waterline Trail takes you 1.7 miles from the Three Caves limestone quarry up to Dry Falls, a picturesque cascade. If you're an experienced hiker, the nearly 5-mile McKay Hollow Trail loops through the park's most rugged terrain. This path leads to McKay Hollow Falls, where you can even walk behind the tumbling water.
Beyond its trails, Monte Sano offers different ways to unwind. The Japanese garden near the Monte Sano Lodge features a red-arched bridge, bamboo-lined paths, and a tea house. In spring and fall, festivals bring the garden to life with music and tea ceremonies. Monte Sano State Park also has an 18-hole disc golf course. If you want to stay awhile, the park has a campground with 23 tent-only sites and 21 full hook-up options.
Venture into the nearby Huntsville for a bite after a day of hiking. Enjoy local dishes at Walton's Southern Table or indulge in hearty fare at Hildegard's German Cuisine. Don't miss the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, one of America's best science museums that captures Alabama's pivotal role in space exploration.