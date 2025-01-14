Ski And Snowshoe For Free Through This Magical Upstate New York Sculpture Park
In New York's Hudson Valley, art and nature flourish side by side. This picturesque region is home to New Paltz, a hippie town with European-style streets and an artsy vibe, and the renowned Storm King Art Center, one of America's largest outdoor sculpture parks. Just over two hours from Manhattan, you'll also find the small town of Ghent. While Ghent is a quiet area filled with farmland, it boasts one must-visit gem: Art Omi, a 120-acre arts center that's a paradise for both art lovers and outdoor enthusiasts.
Art Omi offers visitors an enchanting blend of culture and recreation. The park features dozens of large-scale installations, which have included towering cloud-like sculptures to a sunken outdoor room. During the winter, its rolling meadows and wooded trails come alive with opportunities for hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing, making it ideal for those seeking adventure in a vibrant setting. Perfect for art enthusiasts, families, or anyone looking for an unforgettable outdoor experience, Art Omi invites you to explore its wonders — and all for free.
Art you can touch, climb, and wander through
The highlight of Art Omi is its Sculpture & Architecture Park, a vast collection of creative works spread across its 120 acres of gorgeous landscapes. Established in 1992, the park aims to spark creativity and connection through art that interacts with its environment. One piece that's been featured, "Groundwork," uses the natural freeze-thaw cycles of the land to shift and evolve, blurring the line between art and nature. True to its mission of fostering international exchange, Art Omi regularly hosts artists from around the globe, ensuring each visit feels fresh and inspiring.
The park features approximately 60 rotating exhibits in total. Often, the works showcased at Art Omi are more than merely sculptures to contemplate from afar. They invite interaction and immersion, featuring elements you can climb or sit on. For example, one piece titled "Pac-Lab" is a maze of clay walls, resembling a real-life video game, that visitors can navigate through. Another called "Magnetic Z" encourages exploration with a climbable ramp and stairs, offering new perspectives of the park.
Indoors, the Newmark Gallery within the Benenson Visitors Center showcases a variety of art mediums, from sculptures to paintings, with free admission. The gallery hosts children's workshops on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, making it a great outing for families. The outdoor park is open year-round from dawn to dusk, while the Visitors Center has varying seasonal hours. Dogs are also welcome, as long as they're kept on a leash.
Outdoor escapes and seasonal events
Art Omi is more than an art destination — it's a playground for outdoor activities. There's a loop hiking trail that goes around the park, which is just under 2 miles long. During the snowy season, this is a perfect place to engage in some outdoor fun, too. The center does not provide equipment, but you're welcome to bring your own snowshoes, skis, or sled. It's totally free to do some cross-country skiing through the grounds and discover sculptures along the way. On weekends, stop by the Visitors Center after for warm drinks and pastries.
The center also hosts engaging programs and events. In February, children can participate in a winter art camp, which blends creative projects with outdoor fun. Keep an eye out throughout the year, as different camps and workshops are offered for kids and families. Art Omi's five residency programs — spanning architecture, art, dance, music, and writing — often include public events, such as dance salons or readings, allowing visitors to connect with the residents' creative process.
To round out your trip, explore the surrounding Hudson Valley. The town of Hudson, just a 17-minute drive away, is full of charming restaurants, a lighthouse, and even an opera house. About a 40-minute drive south takes you to Saugerties, one of America's coolest small towns known for vintage stores. Whether you're gliding past sculptures on skis or savoring the Hudson Valley's small-town allure, Art Omi offers an experience where creativity and nature intertwine in ways that will leave a lasting impression.