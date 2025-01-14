Ski And Snowshoe For Free Through This Magical Upstate New York Sculpture Park

The highlight of Art Omi is its Sculpture & Architecture Park, a vast collection of creative works spread across its 120 acres of gorgeous landscapes. Established in 1992, the park aims to spark creativity and connection through art that interacts with its environment. One piece that's been featured, "Groundwork," uses the natural freeze-thaw cycles of the land to shift and evolve, blurring the line between art and nature. True to its mission of fostering international exchange, Art Omi regularly hosts artists from around the globe, ensuring each visit feels fresh and inspiring.

The park features approximately 60 rotating exhibits in total. Often, the works showcased at Art Omi are more than merely sculptures to contemplate from afar. They invite interaction and immersion, featuring elements you can climb or sit on. For example, one piece titled "Pac-Lab" is a maze of clay walls, resembling a real-life video game, that visitors can navigate through. Another called "Magnetic Z" encourages exploration with a climbable ramp and stairs, offering new perspectives of the park.

Indoors, the Newmark Gallery within the Benenson Visitors Center showcases a variety of art mediums, from sculptures to paintings, with free admission. The gallery hosts children's workshops on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, making it a great outing for families. The outdoor park is open year-round from dawn to dusk, while the Visitors Center has varying seasonal hours. Dogs are also welcome, as long as they're kept on a leash.