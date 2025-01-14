One Of California's Cheapest Cities For Golf Lovers Offers Goldilocks Weather And Endless Beauty
No matter what time of year it is in California, it's golf season in The Golden State. The Pacific Coast is home to some of the best golf courses in the United States — and at least one of the world's best south of the border — and golfers will have no shortage of choices when looking to test their skills and enjoy majestic scenery. Unfortunately, many of the best, most scenic, and challenging golf courses in California come with steep prices, like the exorbitant $500+ greens fees to play luxury courses like the iconic Pebble Beach, Cypress Point Club in Monterey, or Trump National Los Angeles.
For golfers in California who are looking to play the best courses on a budget while enjoying the great climate, there are so many great options. However, one California city that has set itself apart for affordable golf options is Los Angeles. Despite the City of Angels being the home of Hollywood's bright lights and seemingly endless traffic, there's an array of great tracks for you to tee it up at without paying an arm and a leg for one round.
The best Los Angeles courses on a budget
Golfers will be surprised with the plethora of mid-tier price range greens fee courses in Los Angeles that come with positive reviews. One course that stands out for both conditions and quality of play is Rustic Canyon in Moorpark. For around $50 during peak hours, this course is a full-bodied 7,000 yard track often in pristine condition with very unique sand features to challenge any golfer. Closer to the heart of Los Angeles, Rancho Park is a city landmark course that has hosted the Los Angeles Open 18 times and has welcomed greats of the game and celebrities like Bob Hope, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus, whose name is connected to some great course designs in the state as well. This city-owned course comes with a very modest greens fee of $39-55 during peak hours, and visitors rave about the conditions for the amount of play the course receives.
For a full day outing, try the 36 holes at neighboring Wilson and Harding golf courses at Griffith Park. Named after two former American Presidents, these city owned tracks are quite picturesque according to locals who play there. There's a chance you'll spot a coyote on either course as the abundant wildlife to the area are not too shy, and you could even see an L.A. celebrity at the 2-story driving range while you practice.
The cheapest rounds of golf in Los Angeles
If you're looking for the absolute cheapest rounds of golf that exist in Los Angeles, look no further than Roosevelt Municipal Golf Course, right down the road from Wilson and Harding in Griffith Park. This 9-hole charmer of a course comes with views of the Griffith Observatory, and was recently remodeled in 2019 much to the appreciation of Los Angelinos that love the game. Nicknamed "Rosey," this is a walking-only, 9-hole course that can be played for as low as $18 on weekdays and $23 on weekends.
For the most casual golf experience in Los Angeles, be prepared to spend about $10. The Los Feliz Par 3 golf course in Glendale is a staple for Eastside golfers that offers a learning ground for beginners, and an escape within the city limits for everyone else looking to tee it up. This course boasts a $9 greens fee and a cameo in the cult classic film "Swingers" starring Vince Vaughn. Los Feliz is proof that in Los Angeles, access to golf comes in many different styles at every price point.