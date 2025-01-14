One Of California's Cheapest Cities For Golf Lovers Offers Goldilocks Weather And Endless Beauty

No matter what time of year it is in California, it's golf season in The Golden State. The Pacific Coast is home to some of the best golf courses in the United States — and at least one of the world's best south of the border — and golfers will have no shortage of choices when looking to test their skills and enjoy majestic scenery. Unfortunately, many of the best, most scenic, and challenging golf courses in California come with steep prices, like the exorbitant $500+ greens fees to play luxury courses like the iconic Pebble Beach, Cypress Point Club in Monterey, or Trump National Los Angeles.

For golfers in California who are looking to play the best courses on a budget while enjoying the great climate, there are so many great options. However, one California city that has set itself apart for affordable golf options is Los Angeles. Despite the City of Angels being the home of Hollywood's bright lights and seemingly endless traffic, there's an array of great tracks for you to tee it up at without paying an arm and a leg for one round.