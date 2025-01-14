A Secret California City Called 'Butterfly Town USA' Is A Less Touristy, Authentic Coastal Haven

Pacific Grove, California is on the Monterey Peninsula between Monterey and Carmel, making it a great stop during a road trip along California's iconic Highway 1. And there's a particular grove of eucalyptus, pine, and cypress trees that's long been a winter destination for some very popular visitors: monarch butterflies. The Pacific Grove Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary is one of the area's largest overwintering sites for these migrating butterflies. And because of that, Pacific Grove has gotten the nickname of "Butterfly Town, U.S.A.," according to the city's website. They take their butterflies so seriously here that if you're caught touching or bothering one, you'll face a fine of $1,000. It's well worth it to visit Pacific Grove to get the opportunity to witness this breathtaking natural phenomenon; plus, there's plenty more to enjoy in this delightful coastal city.

If you do want to visit Pacific Grove to see the butterflies, here's when to go. The butterflies typically start to arrive around mid-October and stay there until February. Hundreds and up to tens of thousands of butterflies can be found here. The number of monarchs in the sanctuary varies from year to year, so there's never any guarantee that you'll see them. But this spot gives you one of the best chances to see them in the largest numbers.

You'll most often see them clustered tightly together for shelter on the trees. They'll stay like that if temperatures remain below 55 degrees Fahrenheit; Pacific Grove has a mild climate; it's about 45 to 60 degrees during the winter. If you visit on a sunny afternoon, you may see them in flight.