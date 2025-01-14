The 'World's First Vegan-Certified Winery' Offers Stunning Canadian Views And A Secret Speakeasy

The word "vegan" rarely gets tossed around when it comes to winemaking. However, Karlo Estates in southern Ontario is making waves, named "the world's first vegan-certified winery" by Food, Wine and Travel Magazine. At a glance, it seems like wine should be vegan-friendly — it's just grapes, after all — however, animal proteins are often used during wine production to remove suspended materials like yeast cells or bits of grape skin.

While contemporaries are clarifying wine with egg whites, casein, or isinglass (gelatin from sturgeon), Karlo Estates owner Sherry Karlo and executive winemaker Derek Barnett have adopted a plant-based approach. Pumpkin and potato proteins are added to reduce tannins, while good old gravity is used to settle out particles. This holistic approach is not only better for the planet but also for flavor, with critics noting the clear fruit flavors of Karlo wines.

Karlo Estate's commitment to vegan wine production has earned the stamp of approval from VegeCert, a Canadian non-profit that certifies vegan and vegetarian products worldwide. The estate's dedication to plant-based winemaking goes beyond the bottle, from vegan vineyard practices and packaging to an entirely vegan tasting room menu."We're as vegan as it gets," the team proudly proclaims (via Karlo Estates). Discover the vegan ethos, charming rustic property, and diverse wine selection at Karlo Estates in one of Canada's best wine regions.