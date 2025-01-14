The 'World's First Vegan-Certified Winery' Offers Stunning Canadian Views And A Secret Speakeasy
The word "vegan" rarely gets tossed around when it comes to winemaking. However, Karlo Estates in southern Ontario is making waves, named "the world's first vegan-certified winery" by Food, Wine and Travel Magazine. At a glance, it seems like wine should be vegan-friendly — it's just grapes, after all — however, animal proteins are often used during wine production to remove suspended materials like yeast cells or bits of grape skin.
While contemporaries are clarifying wine with egg whites, casein, or isinglass (gelatin from sturgeon), Karlo Estates owner Sherry Karlo and executive winemaker Derek Barnett have adopted a plant-based approach. Pumpkin and potato proteins are added to reduce tannins, while good old gravity is used to settle out particles. This holistic approach is not only better for the planet but also for flavor, with critics noting the clear fruit flavors of Karlo wines.
Karlo Estate's commitment to vegan wine production has earned the stamp of approval from VegeCert, a Canadian non-profit that certifies vegan and vegetarian products worldwide. The estate's dedication to plant-based winemaking goes beyond the bottle, from vegan vineyard practices and packaging to an entirely vegan tasting room menu."We're as vegan as it gets," the team proudly proclaims (via Karlo Estates). Discover the vegan ethos, charming rustic property, and diverse wine selection at Karlo Estates in one of Canada's best wine regions.
Sip vegan wine at Karlo Estates
Karlo Estates is located in picturesque Prince Edward County, a scenic Canadian island known for its world-class wine and sandy beaches overlooking Lake Ontario. The tasting rooms are housed in a rustic 1805 brick-red barn surrounded by sprawling vineyards. Sip on a glass of the label's most coveted wine, Sextus — a unique blend of all six original Bordeaux varieties — while wandering the pastoral landscape, or book a tasting in the charming post-and-beam barn.
Explore the full scope of Karlo's wine offerings, from delicate chardonnays to rich fortified reds, with one of the knowledgeable sommeliers while lounging on plush velvet sofas. In between glasses, indulge in Karlo's plant-based nibbles, like their vegan cheese board or "faux" gras — mushroom, lentil, and walnut pâté served with crackers.
Karlo Estates also boasts a speakeasy hidden on the first floor with ornate area rugs, velvet-covered seating, and a cozy glow cast by antique lamps. Enjoy a drink in the warm atmosphere away from the crowds, or come for live music on Saturday evenings to enjoy soulful performances by local artists like Melodi Ryan or belt out the lyrics to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" with the eclectic cover band The Boujees.
Beautiful views and vegan food in Prince Edward County
For more natural beauty near Karlo Estates, check out Sandbanks Provincial Park. These stunning dunes are Prince Edward County's most-visited attraction, home to soft, powdery beaches and spectacular views over Lake Ontario. Sandbanks Provincial Park is open seasonally, from the end of April through October with camping, kayak and canoe rentals, walking trails, and three stunning beaches. Explore the unique desert-like landscape on the 1.5-mile Dunes Trail, or lounge on the shores of Outlet Beach. Located on a sandbar dividing Lake Ontario from East Lake, this is the most popular of the park's three beaches, with over a mile of white sand and shallow water for swimming. Sandbanks' relaxing shores fill up quickly in the summer months, so reserve a day pass from Ontario Parks as soon as possible.
After you've worked up an appetite at the dunes, head over to the charming waterfront community of Wellington for some vegan eats. For organic fare, locally roasted coffee, and chill vibes, check out the Good Place. This light and airy cafe offers fresh smoothies, espresso drinks, and ample vegan and gluten-free options — visitors love the burritos, loaded with vegan pecan "beef," avocado, brown rice, beans, and cashew aioli. For contemporary dishes with lakefront views, visit the Drake Devonshire, a swanky boutique hotel and restaurant. While the Drake isn't exclusively vegan, the crispy falafel bowl or decadent veggie burger will surely please those on a plant-based diet. For more food and culture, head to nearby Toronto to visit St. Lawrence, the oldest neighborhood in Toronto with a legendary food market, or check out Canada's largest year-round farmer's market.