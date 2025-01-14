A Swampy State Park With One Of Texas' Largest Freshwater Lakes Boasts A Unique 'Gothic Natural Beauty'

At 26,000 acres, Caddo Lake is a paddler's dream. Rent a canoe or kayak and navigate a maze of waterways lined with the skeletal silhouettes of cypress trees. One paddling trail that will give you a bit of everything is the Mill Pond trail, a 7.2-mile loop that takes you through rivers, swamps, and a backwater lake. Whether you spend an hour or a full day, you're likely to encounter anglers fishing for bass, crappies, and panfish. And while spotting an alligator is thrilling, remember to admire from afar — feeding or approaching them is strictly prohibited. If you'd rather avoid them, paddle during midday, as they're most active at dusk and dawn.

Prefer to stay on dry land? Caddo Lake State Park offers 2.5 miles of scenic hiking trails. The hour-long Pine Ridge Loop, the park's longest trail, features rolling hills and footbridges, rewarding hikers with views of towering pines and various birds. For a shorter trek, the CCC Cut-Through, which connects to the Pine Ridge Loop, is a 15-minute hike that leads to a lookout point over Saw Mill Pond, perfect for a lunch break while spotting turtles basking on logs.

If you plan to stay overnight for a midnight ghost story session, the park offers eight full hook-up campsites, 18 campsites with electricity, and 20 campsites with water access only, suitable for a solo camper or a family getaway — just make sure to research what you need for a solo camping trip if you go with the former. Prefer more comfort? The park's numerous cabins, equipped with A/C, heaters, and beds, are a cozy alternative. If you visit in March, don't miss the annual Caddo Adventure Day, featuring archery, guided hikes, and creative activities like art-making in the woods.