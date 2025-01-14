An Under-The-Radar Charming Kentucky Lake Town Is A Serene Gateway To The Famous Red River Gorge

When it comes to exploring the Red River Gorge, the choices are endless. Kayakers will have a field day here, as you'll get a chance to cruise along the many rivers and creeks meandering through the dense forest. South of town, you'll find The Gorge Underground — a company specializing in boat, kayak, and SUP tours through subterranean limestone mine caverns. It's an otherworldly experience and one you won't find in other parts of the state. For a more traditional water adventure, Mill Creek Lake Kayak & SUP Rentals lets you venture out onto Mill Creek Lake.

Prefer to keep your feet on solid ground? Slade and Red River Gorge have plenty of hiking trails. The Auxier Ridge Trail is a perennial favorite, as it carves along a stunning sandstone ridge and peers down into the dense forest below. The 4-mile hike ends at Courthouse Rock and Haystack Rock. Original Natural Bridge Trail is another must-see, as the 2.5-mile path takes you to one of the most popular arches in the Red River Gorge.

If you've been working on your finger strength, sign up for a rock-climbing adventure with the Bluegrass Climbing School. The landscape in this region is well-suited for climbing, and as one of the best guiding services in the Red River Gorge, Bluegrass Climbing School can create a trip for climbers of all skill levels. From short half-day outings to a full day of guided rappelling, they offer a bit of everything.