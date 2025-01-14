An Under-The-Radar Charming Kentucky Lake Town Is A Serene Gateway To The Famous Red River Gorge
Outdoor enthusiasts love Kentucky. From a picturesque town hidden in the mountains to a unique state park with a boulder chained to its cliffs, you don't have to look far to find your next adventure. One of the best (yet underrated) adventure towns in Kentucky is Slade. Nestled deep in the heart of the Red River Gorge Geological Area, Slade is the perfect home base for all sorts of excursions. This intriguing area offers you a chance to see dramatic sandstone arches and soaring cliffs, and it's an increasingly popular destination for folks looking to reconnect with nature. It's also minutes from the serene Mill Creek Lake, giving quick access to a variety of water sports.
Slade is shockingly small, offering limited lodging options and restaurants, though you'll find plenty of camping in the surrounding hills. Staying in Slade gives you immediate access to the Red River Gorge Geological Area, often considered one of the most beautiful landscapes in all of Kentucky. Whether you're interested in kayaking, hiking, or even rock climbing, you'll find countless ways to stay busy in this untamed wilderness. Slade is also ideally located for a visit to Natural Bridge State Resort Park, where you'll find the incredible Skylift that grants you aerial views of the entire region.
Exploring the Red River Gorge Geological Area
When it comes to exploring the Red River Gorge, the choices are endless. Kayakers will have a field day here, as you'll get a chance to cruise along the many rivers and creeks meandering through the dense forest. South of town, you'll find The Gorge Underground — a company specializing in boat, kayak, and SUP tours through subterranean limestone mine caverns. It's an otherworldly experience and one you won't find in other parts of the state. For a more traditional water adventure, Mill Creek Lake Kayak & SUP Rentals lets you venture out onto Mill Creek Lake.
Prefer to keep your feet on solid ground? Slade and Red River Gorge have plenty of hiking trails. The Auxier Ridge Trail is a perennial favorite, as it carves along a stunning sandstone ridge and peers down into the dense forest below. The 4-mile hike ends at Courthouse Rock and Haystack Rock. Original Natural Bridge Trail is another must-see, as the 2.5-mile path takes you to one of the most popular arches in the Red River Gorge.
If you've been working on your finger strength, sign up for a rock-climbing adventure with the Bluegrass Climbing School. The landscape in this region is well-suited for climbing, and as one of the best guiding services in the Red River Gorge, Bluegrass Climbing School can create a trip for climbers of all skill levels. From short half-day outings to a full day of guided rappelling, they offer a bit of everything.
Don't miss out on the Skylift and other attractions
There are dozens of natural attractions in the Red River Gorge Geological Area, but you'll also find a few man-made excursions around Slade that will help you enjoy the region's beauty without breaking a sweat. For example, the Skylift at Natural Bridge State Resort Park lets you soar above the treeline as it conveys you to the iconic Natural Bridge — a 30-foot structure composed of sandstone. You can also walk from the main platform to the panoramic Lookout Point. There's even a gift shop on site if you want to stock up on snacks and souvenirs.
Another way to get top-down views of Red River Gorge is with Red River Gorge Ziplines. Located 15 minutes from Slade, the ziplines offer a chance to fly 300 feet over the gorge. One line even spans a staggering 1,900 feet, allowing you to fly skyward for incredible views you won't experience with a regular hike.
Once you're done with your adventures, refuel at Sandstone Arches Restaurant. Centrally located next to popular destinations like the Suspension Bridge, Lovers Leap, and Balanced Rock, it's a great spot to grab a bite to eat after a day in the mountains. Feel like you've seen everything Red Rock Gorge has to offer? Head south toward a Kentucky city that's perfect for a scenic Lake Cumberland getaway.