A Secret Los Angeles Alley Designed To Look Like Europe Has An Eclectic Mix Of Food, Shops & Charm
Los Angeles is a city that's bursting with attractions. From celebrity hot spots in Beverly Hills to trendy neighborhoods with unforgettable food, art, and hikes like Silver Lake, you have plenty of destinations to choose from if you're visiting the City of Angels. However, if tourist-jammed places like Hollywood Boulevard and Griffith Park Observatory aren't your thing, the bustling city is home to some quieter spots tucked away from the chaos and crowds.
Similar to Venice Beach, where you can step off the busy boardwalk and stroll along the Venice Canals, a scenic waterway with colorful homes, if you're in Downtown LA, you can turn off of 7th Street and wander down a secret cobblestone alleyway brimming with European-inspired charm. Tucked into the center of DTLA's Jewelry District, St. Vincent Court is a picturesque street lined with vibrant-colored storefronts, charming shops, and an array of cafés and eateries that will instantly transport you from a buzzing Californian city to a quaint village across the pond.
Enjoy alfresco dining with European charm
Named after Southern California's first higher learning institute, St. Vincent College, St. Vincent Court originally functioned as a delivery alley for Bullock's department store before being transformed into a European-style breezeway in 1957. Today, it's a California State Landmark, stretching quietly between Broadway and Hill Street; a hidden gem in the heart of the Jewelry District.
Walking along the cobbled pathway, you might soon forget what country (or perhaps even what time period) you're in as you pass rows of brightly painted buildings with striped awnings, tiny balconies, and quirky figurines adorning their rooftops. Delis and cafés with shaded alfresco dining line the alleyway, offering the perfect setting for a peaceful outdoor lunch in the center of the city. Pop into the St. Vincent Deli for mouthwatering Mediterranean favorites like beef shawarma and gyro sandwiches, or Garo's deli if you're craving classic subs on fresh-baked French baguettes. If you're daydreaming of a Parisian vacation, grab a sidewalk table at Le Cafe Bonjour to indulge in a croissant and a frothy cappuccino.
Peruse glittering accessories at St. Vincent Jewelry
Apart from the quaint European cafés and delicious delis, you'll find an array of local businesses in St. Vincent Court, including the largest jewelry collective in the world, St. Vincent Jewelry. Peruse glass cases glimmering with diamonds and precious gems from over 500 local merchants, or have the custom-made creation of your dreams. If you're not in the market for a new accessory, there's also a barber shop, a watch repair store, and a flower shop tucked into the row of colorful buildings.
Even if you don't stop in anywhere, you'll find ample photo opportunities down the whimsical dead-end alley. Strike your most statuesque pose beside the quirky Statue of Liberty replica, or snap a picture walking down the café-lined cobblestone street to convince your social media friends you've jet-setted off to France for the weekend. In the storm of Downtown LA, St. Vincent Court is the calm oasis in the center of it all.