A Secret Los Angeles Alley Designed To Look Like Europe Has An Eclectic Mix Of Food, Shops & Charm

Los Angeles is a city that's bursting with attractions. From celebrity hot spots in Beverly Hills to trendy neighborhoods with unforgettable food, art, and hikes like Silver Lake, you have plenty of destinations to choose from if you're visiting the City of Angels. However, if tourist-jammed places like Hollywood Boulevard and Griffith Park Observatory aren't your thing, the bustling city is home to some quieter spots tucked away from the chaos and crowds.

Similar to Venice Beach, where you can step off the busy boardwalk and stroll along the Venice Canals, a scenic waterway with colorful homes, if you're in Downtown LA, you can turn off of 7th Street and wander down a secret cobblestone alleyway brimming with European-inspired charm. Tucked into the center of DTLA's Jewelry District, St. Vincent Court is a picturesque street lined with vibrant-colored storefronts, charming shops, and an array of cafés and eateries that will instantly transport you from a buzzing Californian city to a quaint village across the pond.