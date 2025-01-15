South Korea's 'Museum Without Walls' Is A Unique City Brimming With Buddhist Temples And Palaces

If you're looking for a bucket list destination with fascinating cultural experiences and gorgeous scenery, look no further than South Korea. The Asian country is alive with vibrant cities like Seoul and Busan, as well as breathtaking natural scenery in spots like Jeju Island, the most beautiful island in South Korea. For many travelers, no other place in South Korea exemplifies all of these things quite like Gyeongju, a city that is so culturally and historically important to the country that it has been nicknamed the "Museum Without Walls" and is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Gyeongju is located in the southeastern region of South Korea. The city is over two hours away via public transit from the city of Daegu and about an hour and a half away from the bustling city of Busan. Busan is served by Gimhae International Airport, where you can catch a bus to Gyeongju or pay for a car to drive you there. Travelers also have the option to take a high-speed train from Seoul to Gyeongju, which takes about two and a half hours.

Since many of the attractions in Gyeongju involve being outdoors, it's best to visit in the spring or fall when the weather is a little more temperate, as summers can be pretty hot. Since Gyeongju is a well-visited place with convenient transit options, it makes for a great day trip for travelers basing themselves in Busan or a weekend trip for those visiting from Seoul. Some past travelers suggest staying for at least two or three days to truly experience all that Gyeongju has to offer, and there are plenty of hotels and guesthouses in the city for overnight stays.