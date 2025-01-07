Find Magic In Idaho At A Dramatic Climbing Spot With Rugged Cliffs And Sweeping Views

America's largest Basque community calls the underrated Boise home, but this city holds more than art and food. It hides a geological marvel, one that piques the interests of rock climbers. The Black Cliffs, with their towering basalt columns, offer striking scenery and a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. From beginner-friendly routes to advanced challenges, this is where you put your skills to the test.

You may be wondering how these rocks got their almost otherworldly appearance, and the answer lies in volcanic activity. Millions of years ago, lava flows cooled and solidified into basalt, which then cracked into these column-like formations as they shrank. Thanks to this dramatic transformation, the Black Cliffs started attracting adventurers from all over. But it wasn't until the 1960s that people began exploring their potential. Locals were eager to train for alpine ascents, and the Black Cliffs proved that they were climbable and safe. By the '70s, a new wave of climbers took to the geological wonder and created daring paths, considered difficult at the time. Today, this murky gem awaits those who wish to conquer its heights.

If you are driving from the mountain city of Ketchum, the gateway to America's first destination ski resort, you'll be heading west for two and a half hours before getting here. From Shoshone Falls — an overlooked majestic waterfall with year-round beauty — it's a two-hour trip. Even if scaling rocks isn't for you, the view alone is worthwhile.