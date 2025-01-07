Find Magic In Idaho At A Dramatic Climbing Spot With Rugged Cliffs And Sweeping Views
America's largest Basque community calls the underrated Boise home, but this city holds more than art and food. It hides a geological marvel, one that piques the interests of rock climbers. The Black Cliffs, with their towering basalt columns, offer striking scenery and a playground for outdoor enthusiasts. From beginner-friendly routes to advanced challenges, this is where you put your skills to the test.
You may be wondering how these rocks got their almost otherworldly appearance, and the answer lies in volcanic activity. Millions of years ago, lava flows cooled and solidified into basalt, which then cracked into these column-like formations as they shrank. Thanks to this dramatic transformation, the Black Cliffs started attracting adventurers from all over. But it wasn't until the 1960s that people began exploring their potential. Locals were eager to train for alpine ascents, and the Black Cliffs proved that they were climbable and safe. By the '70s, a new wave of climbers took to the geological wonder and created daring paths, considered difficult at the time. Today, this murky gem awaits those who wish to conquer its heights.
If you are driving from the mountain city of Ketchum, the gateway to America's first destination ski resort, you'll be heading west for two and a half hours before getting here. From Shoshone Falls — an overlooked majestic waterfall with year-round beauty — it's a two-hour trip. Even if scaling rocks isn't for you, the view alone is worthwhile.
Experience classic trad climbing on volcanic crags
The Black Cliffs boast dozens of traditional routes that keep you coming back. One standout is Stems and Jammies, a 60-foot chimney climb, ideal for those who are just starting out. With a 5.7 grade, it provides solid gear placements and a chance to practice your jamming skills. It's a great way to familiarize yourself with the sport and get a preview of what to expect on future ascents here. The Standard is another excellent choice for beginners, set at 5.6. A classic Black Cliffs escapade, it starts in a chimney just above a toppled column, with plenty of firm holds and reliable protection placements.
If you're ready to take it up a notch, tackle the Copperhead, a 50-foot crack rated 5.10a. Located at the eastern end of the Short Cliffs, this course features a double dihedral leading to a roof about 30 feet higher. The Copperhead gives you an exciting lead with lots of gear placements and stances to rest in. Before taking on the crux, place your gear and gather your energy before pushing through the conquest — the sweeping views compensate for every drop of sweat.
The Throb is a 50-foot track that'll take you from chill to strenuous in no time. The 5.10d wall begins with an easy vertical climb, but don't be fooled — the fun's just starting. Once you top out the book, you'll face an overhanging corner and a finger crack before reaching the anchors.
From easy to intense, seek out sport climbing thrills
Sport scramblers can also enjoy a variety of adrenaline-pumping lines, including the popular Nash-e-mun. Standing at 40 feet with a 5.7 grading, this is a great introduction to lead climbing. With well-spaced bolts and stable clipping stances, the terrain is a breeze to complete — there are plentiful jugs and great foot placements along the way. When you reach the top, you'll face a fun challenge with a bomber crack for both of your hands.
The Epic for the Masses course ups the ante with a 40-foot sport climb that will get your heart racing. Expect an undercling and finger crack as the crux, topped off with a bulge leading to the chains. Kicking off with an offwidth, this track was initially designed as trad but is now bolted to chains. Though it's a bit more technical with a couple of tricky moves, it's a satisfying ascent. Those with smaller fingers may find it slightly easier, but it'll definitely keep you on your toes.
For a true display of strength and stamina, Fat Ankles is the one to face — this 45-foot route will have your calves on fire. Get ready for a lot of stemming, with some smearing just past the third bolt. The crux may be a stretch for the chains if you're not tall enough. While it's rated at 5.7, many feel it's more demanding, especially with the tricky finger grips in the middle.
The Black Cliffs deliver bouldering at its peak, literally
Bouldering at the Black Cliffs is a serious physical game, reserved for those who want to push their limits. Take on scrambles like Chicken Wings, a 65-foot, 5.11+ trek that begins with delicate, clear-cut moves on steep terrain. As you approach the roof, the intensity ramps up — the real crux comes after you pass over it, where you'll face thin moves on the headwall. Tough, exhilarating, and rewarding, only those who are experienced will find this venture stimulating, which takes place on predominantly smooth surfaces.
Pizza Face is a 5.11c bouldering route that offers a consistent yet high-skill sequence right from the start. The first half demands careful moves and precise technique, but once you hit the fourth bolt, the hardest part will be behind you. Remember to stick clip the first bolt for an easier start, and then you're on your way to finish strong.
The magical views from both the base and the summit at the Black Cliffs are absolutely stunning — every pursuit is truly gratifying. Each journey here is both a physical and mental feat, and the vistas on top provide the perfect payoff for your effort. So, when the great outdoors call your name, make sure you're equipped with the best travel gear, (like the Nomatic Packing Cubes), for the adventure ahead.