A Michelin-Starred LGBTQ+ Chef Runs This Scenic Midwest Log Cabin Inn With A Year-Long Waitlist

Michigan's Upper Peninsula offers a rare mix of rugged beauty and captivating adventure. The small town of St. Ignace is a paradise for art festivals and shipwreck diving as a gateway to this remote region, while islands off the peninsula promise an idyllic winter vacation. Deeper inland lies the Hiawatha National Forest, where wildlife like black bears and elk roam freely. Its tranquil lakes mirror the fiery hues of sugar maples in the fall, creating a storybook scene.

Tucked within the remote expanse of the Hiawatha National Forest is the Milkweed Inn, a one-of-a-kind culinary retreat. In 2019, the acclaimed chef with a Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant, Lane Regan (previously known as Iliana), purchased this four-bedroom lodge with their wife, Anna. Together, they transformed it into a bed and breakfast, offering an unparalleled experience. Depending on the time of year, the Milkweed Inn can accommodate up to 12 guests for a retreat filled with extraordinary meals, intimate camaraderie, and rustic luxury. However, you might want to get on the waitlist, as the hotel is often booked out a year in advance for this exclusive getaway.