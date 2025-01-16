Free Slides Built Into 'One Of San Francisco's Steepest Hills' Offer A Truly Unique City Thrill
Although official numbers vary, at least 74 hills have been counted in San Francisco, the highest of which reach over 900 feet. That's enough to recognize the city as one of the hilliest in the world, and why it makes sense that one of the city's unique attractions is a thrilling two-story slide built into the side of one of its steepest hills. Seward Slides, a near-vertical pair of concrete slides, offer a speedy ride that descends from a dizzying height, shoots down a sharp incline, and mercifully empties its riders onto a soft pit of sand. It's a fun break from traditional sightseeing or hiking San Francisco's 400-mile trail.
Unlike traditional slides at a playground or a water park, these slides are made of cement, so riding a piece of cardboard could reduce friction and make the descent even slipperier. Luckily, previous thrill-seekers often leave behind their cardboard remnants, so you may not need to bring your own. Amusingly, multiple signs at the site ask that adults be accompanied by children, not the other way around, but that doesn't stop adults from flocking to the slides in a nostalgic effort to recapture the playfulness of childhood.
Take a wild ride on the Seward Slides
Although finding the Seward Slides doesn't require a lengthy guide — like our hiker's guide to San Francisco's secret swings — they can be tricky to access. The first thing to note is that there are two entrances to Seward Mini Park where the slides are located, and if you enter via car from Seward Street, know that it is a narrow, one-way street that only accommodates parallel parking. However, Corwin Street, which lines the opposite end of the park, offers perpendicular parking. If you're hoofing it, prepare to scale a fairly steep hill from Castro Street.
Once you're in the park, there's nothing to stop you from taking multiple turns down the slippy slides (as long as the park's metal barriers aren't blocking the way). A gleeful plunge from top to bottom, it's a magnificent, undulating thrill that's sure to elicit a "weee" or two. The two slides are parallel and offer two choices: red or yellow, the latter of which is steeper and faster. Try not to exclaim too loudly, though, as the nearby neighbors may not appreciate the commotion.
As you take your dives down the slides, you can thank the residents of Noe Valley who won a fight against plans to build an apartment complex where Seward Mini Park now rests. Then 14-year-old California teen Kim Clark won a "Design in the Park" competition with her proposal for the giant slides, and the rest was history. Over five decades later and visitors are still enjoying this exhilarating ride during its opening hours from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alcohol is not permitted at the park, but really, none is needed. A sober, diverting time is sure to be had by all.
Enjoy the rest of the park during your visit
The park isn't only preserved for a free thrill; it also features a pretty community garden filled to the brim with native California foliage, such as California buckeyes and a variety of potted plants, too. The garden was first planted in 1995 and starts in the upper part of the park. The garden's thriving greenery forms a partial canopy over the slides, and its colorful flowers glow radiantly in the sun. What's more is that this attraction offers stunning views, similar to the city's iconic 16th Avenue tiled staircase. From this perfect vantage point at the top of the hill, you can enjoy a wonderful panorama of the Castro neighborhood below and the San Francisco skyline beyond that.
There are a few park benches at the bottom of the slides if you need a break from all the careening downhill. There, you can take five and watch the slide-goers spill out and then hurry back up for another turn.