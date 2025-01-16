Free Slides Built Into 'One Of San Francisco's Steepest Hills' Offer A Truly Unique City Thrill

Although finding the Seward Slides doesn't require a lengthy guide — like our hiker's guide to San Francisco's secret swings — they can be tricky to access. The first thing to note is that there are two entrances to Seward Mini Park where the slides are located, and if you enter via car from Seward Street, know that it is a narrow, one-way street that only accommodates parallel parking. However, Corwin Street, which lines the opposite end of the park, offers perpendicular parking. If you're hoofing it, prepare to scale a fairly steep hill from Castro Street.

Once you're in the park, there's nothing to stop you from taking multiple turns down the slippy slides (as long as the park's metal barriers aren't blocking the way). A gleeful plunge from top to bottom, it's a magnificent, undulating thrill that's sure to elicit a "weee" or two. The two slides are parallel and offer two choices: red or yellow, the latter of which is steeper and faster. Try not to exclaim too loudly, though, as the nearby neighbors may not appreciate the commotion.

As you take your dives down the slides, you can thank the residents of Noe Valley who won a fight against plans to build an apartment complex where Seward Mini Park now rests. Then 14-year-old California teen Kim Clark won a "Design in the Park" competition with her proposal for the giant slides, and the rest was history. Over five decades later and visitors are still enjoying this exhilarating ride during its opening hours from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alcohol is not permitted at the park, but really, none is needed. A sober, diverting time is sure to be had by all.