An Under-The-Radar New Hampshire Town Is A Riverfront Hub For Dining, Shopping, And Hiking

With attractions like the world's first mountain-climbing cog railway and a hidden gem dubbed the "Little Grand Canyon," New Hampshire offers an abundance of landscapes to uncover. This picturesque East Coast state is renowned as the safest in America, making it a perfect choice for a laid-back getaway. Beyond its rugged terrain, scenic byways, and stunning White Mountains, New Hampshire boasts charming towns that serve as cultural gateways to authentic East Coast living. One such town is Peterborough, located in Hillsborough County along the banks of the Contoocook River.

It's easy to see why this quintessential New England town inspired Thornton Wilder's play, "Our Town," which is praised for its portrayal of small-town life. Nestled in the Monadnock region, Peterborough is a vibrant riverside destination filled with history, art, and culture. The compact, picturesque downtown is perfect for exploring local shops, dining at cozy eateries, and admiring charming New England architecture. Beyond the town's center, visitors can enjoy outdoor adventures amid its lush, natural surroundings. Whether you're exploring its cultural gems or immersing yourself in nature, Peterborough is the perfect base for any New Hampshire trip.