An Under-The-Radar New Hampshire Town Is A Riverfront Hub For Dining, Shopping, And Hiking
With attractions like the world's first mountain-climbing cog railway and a hidden gem dubbed the "Little Grand Canyon," New Hampshire offers an abundance of landscapes to uncover. This picturesque East Coast state is renowned as the safest in America, making it a perfect choice for a laid-back getaway. Beyond its rugged terrain, scenic byways, and stunning White Mountains, New Hampshire boasts charming towns that serve as cultural gateways to authentic East Coast living. One such town is Peterborough, located in Hillsborough County along the banks of the Contoocook River.
It's easy to see why this quintessential New England town inspired Thornton Wilder's play, "Our Town," which is praised for its portrayal of small-town life. Nestled in the Monadnock region, Peterborough is a vibrant riverside destination filled with history, art, and culture. The compact, picturesque downtown is perfect for exploring local shops, dining at cozy eateries, and admiring charming New England architecture. Beyond the town's center, visitors can enjoy outdoor adventures amid its lush, natural surroundings. Whether you're exploring its cultural gems or immersing yourself in nature, Peterborough is the perfect base for any New Hampshire trip.
Cultural delights await in Peterborough's downtown
Peterborough's Main and Grove streets are lined with shops, eateries, and landmarks to explore. The Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center is a must-visit, featuring artifacts and art exhibitions that celebrate cultures from around the world, as well as the nation's rich heritage. For theater enthusiasts, the Peterborough Players theater offers a mix of engaging productions that change throughout the year in an intimate setting.
Depot Square, a local hub for dining and shopping, is home to the beloved Toadstool Bookstore, which sells both new and used reads and includes a cozy café. The Peterborough Diner, a classic American eatery dating back to 1949, is ideal for hearty breakfasts and lunches, serving up pancakes, burgers, ice cream, and pies. Stop by Harlow's Pub and Restaurant for live music events, cocktails, and local brews, or visit Roy's Market, a vintage-style grocer offering locally sourced produce, freshly baked goods, and deli items.
The town's artistic legacy is epitomized by the MacDowell Artist Colony. Established in 1907 by composer Edward MacDowell and his wife Marian, this 450-acre retreat is one of the country's oldest and most prestigious artist residencies. Renowned alumni include Leonard Bernstein, Georgia O'Keeffe, and Alice Walker. Visitors can tour the colony during its annual Medal Day during summer to experience the serene, creatively-inspiring environment firsthand.
Embrace Peterborough's abundant natural beauty
Peterborough offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to immerse themselves in nature. The Common Pathway, a scenic 6.5-mile trail starting near the town center, is ideal for walking, jogging, or biking. Accessible for families and pets, the trail provides a relaxing route to explore the region's picturesque surroundings at your own pace.
Miller State Park, the oldest in New Hampshire, is also a highlight of the area. It is home to the majestic Pack Monadnock Summit, which rises to 2,290 feet. Visitors can explore the mountain via three hiking trails that cater to various levels of experience. Hikers that reach the top are rewarded with breathtaking views of the Monadnock Region, which is particularly spectacular during the fall, making it a real gem for leaf-peepers.
Edward MacDowell Lake spreads across 1,194 acres and is a haven for water-based activities and recreation. During the warmer months, visitors can enjoy swimming at its beaches, canoeing, kayaking, and picnicking by the water's edge. In the winter season, the lake becomes a hub for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The area's rich ecosystem is perfect for wildlife viewing and birdwatching, as you can see blue jays, broad-winged hawks, and common nighthawks.