A Striking Underground Cavern Is One Of Eastern America's Most-Visited Attractions For A Reason

An adventure into the cavern begins with a 71-step descent that leads to a stunning subterranean world that continues to evolve. Although the formations are already millions of years old, flowing water is still eroding the limestone, leading to new formations that grow at the rate of one inch every 35 to 150 years. The largest of the caverns stands at 49 feet high and 120 feet wide, making it a spectacular entrance for visitors to begin their tour. Since it was opened as an attraction in 1929, by John Beiber, more passageways have been created and have been made safer to walk through and explore.

Today the rooms and passageways in the cavern are varied, including the "Wedding Chapel", where white quartz glistens and seems to drip from the walls like giant melting pearls. Magnesium-rich water has pooled in another room, forming a shimmering 175-foot deep blue pool of water known as Crystal Lake. At a frigid 49 degrees Fahrenheit, the lake isn't suitable for swimming, but the temperature in the cavern remains stable at 52 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, making it a comfortable environment with a light jacket or sweater, and close-toed shoes.

Unfortunately, the 45-minute tours to the caverns can't accommodate wheelchairs or strollers, but a written guide is available for those who are hearing impaired. You can also bring a pet if you hold it the entire time and it's off-leash (leashes pose a hazard because they might catch on the rocks). Feel free to snap as many pictures as you like, but to successfully capture the cavern's beauty, you'll need a flash.