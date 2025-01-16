This South American Country's Secret 'Lost City' Is Like A Tropical Machu Picchu

The Lost City, believed to have been built between 700 and 800 A.D., was once the bustling heart of the Tairona people, a sophisticated civilization that thrived long before the Spanish conquest. The Tairona people fled during colonial times, leaving the abandoned city hidden from the outside world (though it was still known to local Indigenous tribes) for centuries until its rediscovery in 1976. Today, historians estimate that the city was home to 2,000 to 8,000 inhabitants.

Reaching Ciudad Perdida means embarking on an unforgettable journey through the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, a mountain range crowned with the world's highest coastal peaks. This UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is a lush paradise teeming with life: Over 600 species of birds, vividly colored butterflies, and towering trees that create a lush green canopy. The air is thick with the scent of earth and blossoms, and the streams that carve through the jungle sparkle in the sunlight. As you hike, the landscape shifts between dense rainforest, some steep hills, and hidden waterfalls.

The trek itself takes three to five days each way. Tour operators often bring mules along with you on the hike to carry your belongings. Your path winds through inclines, river crossings (both by foot and hanging bridge), and muddy trails. Along the way, you'll find moments of rest, like cooling off in natural pools or sitting beside cascading waterfalls, and nights are spent in rustic camps equipped with bunk beds. The final approach to Ciudad Perdida requires climbing over 1,000 stone steps, an ascent that feels like a pilgrimage to the past.