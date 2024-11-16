America's Largest Butterfly Pavilion Is A Vibrant Indoor Rainforest In Arizona
While Arizona is famously named the Grand Canyon state because of the natural wonder (which has one of the most sought-after bucket list hikes in the U.S.), this vibrant, diverse region is so much more than that. Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. and offers amazing hiking and outdoor activities in the winter and spring when much of the country is freezing. The metropolitan area just outside the Arizona capital city's borders is also a great destination for families or visitors seeking arts, culture, and more.
If you're planning a trip with kids, be sure to add the Arizona Boardwalk in Scottsdale to your itinerary. This location features eight different attractions in one spot, including Butterfly Wonderland, the largest butterfly pavilion in the U.S. Inside this oasis in the desert, you'll find butterfly species from all over the world, along with insects, fish, and other rainforest animals. Plus, if someone in your group needs special accommodations, this attraction has thought of everything to ensure an inclusive experience for everyone.
Plan your visit to Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale
Butterfly Wonderland is open 365 days a year, making it a perfect addition to your winter desert getaway when the average high temperature is 67 degrees Fahrenheit. However, this indoor rainforest is also a great stop if you're visiting the Valley of the Sun in the summer, offering an indoor activity when it's too hot to be outside. Visitors can explore the spacious environment and take in the exhibits for several hours. With daily activities like koi fish feedings, appearances by Leslie the enchanting Butterfly Fairy, storytime, and educational sessions focused on fascinating insects, you could easily spend a few hours exploring the facility.
Butterfly Wonderland is fully wheelchair accessible. Strollers are allowed in most areas, but once you enter the conservatory, children must walk or be carried. You can use baby carriers or backpacks so your hands are free to take photos of the beautiful butterflies. The attraction is also officially designated as a Pal Place, meaning it's an inclusive property for visitors with autism and other hidden disabilities. Sensory bags are available for checkout, with items like earmuffs and fidget toys to help lessen sensory overload. For the deaf community, closed captioning is available for the immersive 3D film that provides more information about butterflies.
More fun at the Arizona Boardwalk
Combo tickets are available to experience multiple attractions at the Arizona Boardwalk, where the Butterfly Wonderland is located. You can visit the OdySea Aquarium (which has award-winning bathrooms with a fun shark encounter), the UFO Experience, Ripley's Believe It or Not!, the Museum of Illusions, one of the largest carousels in Arizona, and the world of Pangaea, featuring over 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs. On-site dining options range from Johnny Rockets' American '50s-themed diner to Mexican cuisine and a dinosaur grill. The Arizona Boardwalk also hosts themed events, markets throughout the year, and free outdoor movies. Plenty of photo ops await throughout the property, like a giant yellow gorilla made of metal.
While you're in the Phoenix area, be sure to explore the nearby vibrant city of Glendale, an artsy community with fewer crowds. If this trip is a romantic getaway, consider popping the question or even tying the knot inside the butterfly pavilion — it's a popular spot for engagements and weddings. Just 7.6 miles from this tropical, attraction-filled oasis in the desert is the base of Camelback Mountain, which has plenty of romantic resorts perfect for an idyllic couples' getaway.