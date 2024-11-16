America's Largest Butterfly Pavilion Is A Vibrant Indoor Rainforest In Arizona

While Arizona is famously named the Grand Canyon state because of the natural wonder (which has one of the most sought-after bucket list hikes in the U.S.), this vibrant, diverse region is so much more than that. Phoenix is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. and offers amazing hiking and outdoor activities in the winter and spring when much of the country is freezing. The metropolitan area just outside the Arizona capital city's borders is also a great destination for families or visitors seeking arts, culture, and more.

If you're planning a trip with kids, be sure to add the Arizona Boardwalk in Scottsdale to your itinerary. This location features eight different attractions in one spot, including Butterfly Wonderland, the largest butterfly pavilion in the U.S. Inside this oasis in the desert, you'll find butterfly species from all over the world, along with insects, fish, and other rainforest animals. Plus, if someone in your group needs special accommodations, this attraction has thought of everything to ensure an inclusive experience for everyone.