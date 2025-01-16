The 'World's Shortest Railway' Is A Unique And Scenic Los Angeles Ride With Views You'll Recognize
One of the best things to do in all of Southern California is explore Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA). The area's urban landscape is laden with historical landmarks including Angels Flight Railway. You'll find it in Bunker Hill, across the street from Grand Central Market. Dating back to 1901, the funicular is famed for being "the world's shortest railway." Hop on and take a ride; the 300-foot journey from the bottom to the top of California Plaza and vice versa takes one minute. Within those 60 seconds, from the inside of the cable cars (affectionately known as Sinai and Olivet), you'll experience breathtaking city views that might not be entirely foreign to you.
Angels Flight has been featured in a slew of TV shows and movies including both the original series and HBO remake of "Perry Mason" as well as 2011's "The Muppets" and Amazon Prime's detective series "Bosch." Most notably, Angels Flight makes an appearance in "La La Land." In a now-iconic scene, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's characters have an outing in the city and tenderly kiss on Angels Flight.
But here's something you might not know. "La La Land" was filmed in 2015 and at the time, Angels Flight was not in operation and hadn't been since 2013. In fact, Angels Flight would not reopen to the public until the summer of 2017. In a city that's notorious for destroying its history, it's a miracle Angels Flight is still around in DTLA. However, there have been several close calls, as the hill and railway were nearly closed for good.
Angels Flight Railway in Los Angeles has a tumultuous past
Angels Flight Railway is the brainchild of Civil War Col. J.W. Eddy, who constructed it to convenience Downtown Los Angeles residents. Nowadays, Bunker Hill features rows of commercial buildings, but in the early 1900s, many of the city's upper class called this neighborhood home. Bunker Hill flourished ... until it didn't. During the decline of Bunker Hill, Angels Flight retained its popularity, appearing in films like the classic film noir "Kiss Me Deadly" in 1955. city razed the Victorian homes and much of the rest of Bunker Hill in the late 1960s. Consequently, Angels Flight was shuttered.
Nevertheless, this was not the end for Angels Flight. In early 1996, after sitting in storage for 27 years, the funicular railway made a triumphant return, albeit with a minor change of location. Originally, Angels Flight was next to DTLA's Third Street Tunnel, also near Grand Central Market. Thus, if you see Angels Flight in any media from before 1996, you're seeing it at its old spot. Sadly, the railways wasn't open long before tragedy struck in 2001. The railcar Sinai was on its way to the top when it rapidly descended, crashing into the other car, Olivet.
One individual died and seven were injured, prompting Angels Flight's immediate closure. The landmark's future was uncertain but ultimately, with added safety features, it made a comeback in 2010. Then in 2013, Sinai was descending when it suddenly derailed. While passengers were unharmed, Angels Flight closed once again. Fortunately, major improvements were made, allowing Angels Flight to return in 2017. Although it occasionally closes for maintenance, it doesn't seem that Angels Flight is going anywhere anytime soon.
Plan your ride on Angels Flight Railway in Los Angeles
Angels Flight Railway is open daily. At the time of this writing, rides are offered between 6:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. As previously mentioned, occasional closures do happen. Before your visit, check Angels Flight's Instagram; the page frequently posts updates. As for the price, it costs $1 to experience Angels Flight or $2 for the roundtrip fare. If you happen to have a TAP card (used to pay for public transportation in Los Angeles), the fare each way is $0.50. That said, you can plan an entire afternoon in Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) around Angels Flight.
Start by dining at Grand Central Market. A city staple since 1917, it features an array of delicious eateries and a wide selection of cuisines. Examples include Ramen Hood, serving a vegan version of this popular Japanese dish; Olio Wood Fired Pizzeria; and Ana Maria, dishing up Mexican fare, among many others. After you're done eating, walk out of Grand Central Market towards the entrance facing South Hill Street and to Angels Flight. Make the journey to the top to California Plaza, which offers panoramic vistas of the city.
Moreover, it's conveniently located a short walk away from The Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (MOCA) and The Broad. Visit one of these incredible museums before making your way back down to South Hill Street on Angels Flight. Of course, you could also do this itinerary in reverse and start at California Plaza first. If you only care to ride Angels Flight once, there are stairs available. If you enjoyed learning about Angels Flight and want to discover more historical attractions in the city, read about Los Angeles's favored farmers market and the dazzling artistic forest of antique lights.