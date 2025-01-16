The 'World's Shortest Railway' Is A Unique And Scenic Los Angeles Ride With Views You'll Recognize

One of the best things to do in all of Southern California is explore Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA). The area's urban landscape is laden with historical landmarks including Angels Flight Railway. You'll find it in Bunker Hill, across the street from Grand Central Market. Dating back to 1901, the funicular is famed for being "the world's shortest railway." Hop on and take a ride; the 300-foot journey from the bottom to the top of California Plaza and vice versa takes one minute. Within those 60 seconds, from the inside of the cable cars (affectionately known as Sinai and Olivet), you'll experience breathtaking city views that might not be entirely foreign to you.

Angels Flight has been featured in a slew of TV shows and movies including both the original series and HBO remake of "Perry Mason" as well as 2011's "The Muppets" and Amazon Prime's detective series "Bosch." Most notably, Angels Flight makes an appearance in "La La Land." In a now-iconic scene, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's characters have an outing in the city and tenderly kiss on Angels Flight.

But here's something you might not know. "La La Land" was filmed in 2015 and at the time, Angels Flight was not in operation and hadn't been since 2013. In fact, Angels Flight would not reopen to the public until the summer of 2017. In a city that's notorious for destroying its history, it's a miracle Angels Flight is still around in DTLA. However, there have been several close calls, as the hill and railway were nearly closed for good.