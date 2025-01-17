For Safe Travel Outside Normal Tourist Spots, Rick Steves Recommends This Unique Type Of Tour

While tour guide, TV host, and travel writer Rick Steves is famous for teaching Americans the best way to explore Europe, he prefers to travel beyond the usual tourist hot spots visitors to Europe tend to choose, like Paris and London. On his blog, Rick Steves' Europe, the expert recommended seeking out what he dubbed "reality tours." These unique trips aren't like other tours which take you to the highlights of an iconic destination. Instead, these are often organized by nonprofit organizations and designed to give you a deeper, more authentic understanding of a part of the world that most never get to see.

"Compared to independent travel their tours are safer, easier (the logistics have been worked out for you), and, since they offer connections to a network of people at your destination, they give you insider knowledge, greatly increasing your opportunities for learning," he explained.

According to Steves, the secret to being a good traveler is meeting more people, and these educational reality tours can help with that. Often, they are designed specifically to put you in touch with people who actually live at your destination, so that you can gain a greater understanding of what life is like there. That could mean meeting with community organizers, staying with a family instead of a hotel, or volunteering with a local organization to leave the place you're visiting better than you found it — and hopefully leave with a greater connection to the world around you.