'The Pearl Of The Atlantic' Is A Warm Year-Round Volcanic Island In Europe Famed For Food And Beauty

Mainland Portugal has its fair share of beaches, medieval towns, and bustling cities, but the country of Portugal extends far beyond continental Europe. There are also islands in the Atlantic that are part of the country, including the beautiful island of Madeira, also known as the "Europe's Hawaii" and the "Pearl of the Atlantic". The small island off the coast of Morocco is famous for its charming little towns, absolutely magnificent natural beauty, and food that is even unique to the rest of Portugal. And, surprisingly, it can be very budget-friendly and less remote than you might think – making it perfect for people who are looking for a warm-weather getaway in the middle of winter.

Madeira is nestled in the Atlantic Ocean, around 1,000 kilometers (over 600 miles) from Portugal and about 500 kilometers (over 300 miles) from Morocco. Although the island is more-or-less equidistant from both places, it is often simpler, cheaper, and faster to fly to Madeira by first going through Lisbon, where you can find flights to Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport in Funchal that take a little over 90 minutes. You also have the option to take a ferry to Madeira from Lisbon, which takes about two and a half hours. Since visiting Madeira from Europe is fairly easy, the island makes for a great weekend getaway when you're taking an extended trip from mainland Portugal. Madeira also has plenty of things to do year-round due to its warm climate, and it is an excellent place to shop, eat, visit historical places, see beautiful art, relax on the beach, and attend cultural festivities like Carnival.