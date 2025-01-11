'The Pearl Of The Atlantic' Is A Warm Year-Round Volcanic Island In Europe Famed For Food And Beauty
Mainland Portugal has its fair share of beaches, medieval towns, and bustling cities, but the country of Portugal extends far beyond continental Europe. There are also islands in the Atlantic that are part of the country, including the beautiful island of Madeira, also known as the "Europe's Hawaii" and the "Pearl of the Atlantic". The small island off the coast of Morocco is famous for its charming little towns, absolutely magnificent natural beauty, and food that is even unique to the rest of Portugal. And, surprisingly, it can be very budget-friendly and less remote than you might think – making it perfect for people who are looking for a warm-weather getaway in the middle of winter.
Madeira is nestled in the Atlantic Ocean, around 1,000 kilometers (over 600 miles) from Portugal and about 500 kilometers (over 300 miles) from Morocco. Although the island is more-or-less equidistant from both places, it is often simpler, cheaper, and faster to fly to Madeira by first going through Lisbon, where you can find flights to Cristiano Ronaldo Madeira International Airport in Funchal that take a little over 90 minutes. You also have the option to take a ferry to Madeira from Lisbon, which takes about two and a half hours. Since visiting Madeira from Europe is fairly easy, the island makes for a great weekend getaway when you're taking an extended trip from mainland Portugal. Madeira also has plenty of things to do year-round due to its warm climate, and it is an excellent place to shop, eat, visit historical places, see beautiful art, relax on the beach, and attend cultural festivities like Carnival.
Madeira has unmatched natural beauty and great weather even in winter
There's a reason why people consider Madeira a less crowded, less overpriced Maui. It's home to all kinds of natural wonders and landscapes from sandy beaches to rocky, dizzying mountains that give you the best panoramic views of the island. The prospect of hiking, climbing, canyoning, running, and cycling the mountain trails, including the iconic "Stairway to Heaven" between Pico Ruivo and Pico do Areeiro, attracts hordes of travelers every year. While many of the hikes on the island are quite challenging and require a lot of experience, there are also easier ones for beginners, such as the Vereda dos Balcões, which is only a short 1.5 kilometers (less than a mile), and is considered very easy to complete while still giving you excellent views.
While summers can be very hot, the winters are very pleasant, with highs in the mid-70s (Fahrenheit) during the day, making it a great winter getaway. Of course, any season on Madeira is an opportunity to view the wildlife on Madeira, proving that the island's natural beauty isn't just about the incredible views. Whale watching is one of the most popular things to do on the island, where you can see pilot whales, sperm whales, and Bryde's whales swimming in the waters. In addition, taking a whale-watching cruise means you'll be able to spot different types of dolphins, seals, and turtles as well, although the water might be too cold to swim in during the wintertime. Throughout the year, Madeira is also a wonderful place to go birdwatching, thanks to the island's incredible biodiversity.
Madeira wine and cuisine are just as unforgettable as the stunning views
Portugal is famous for its wines, of course, but the country can offer people even more than the rolling hills and charming towns along the Vinho Verde wine route. Just like mainland Portugal, Madeira is iconic for its delicious, fortified wines. Madeira even has its own wine route, so you can visit and taste the 30 different types of vino (some of which have been in production since the 1500s) that are made on the island, ranging from dark, flavorful reds to sweet and refreshing whites. Some of the biggest producers of wine on Madeira include Blandy's Wine Lodge in Funchal, Barbeito Madeira, Henriques and Henriques, and Pereira d'Oliveira. Madeira wine is lauded for its longevity (meaning it can age for a long time), to a point where the highest-quality bottles have been aging for 15 years or more.
And, of course, a wine-loving destination like Madeira must also be a top-tier place to visit for foodies. The island is home to plenty of restaurants at all price points, but it also has unique traditional foods that even set it apart from the rest of Portugal. Since it's an island, it's naturally one of the best places for seafood, so look for essential dishes like espada (a type of fish) and lapas (a shellfish that's similar to clams). Meat lovers can dig into plenty of grilled beef and pork. After dinner, savor some Madeiran sweet desserts like honey cake and maracuja (which is like a panna cotta). The island is also rich in fresh fruits, especially the unique tabaibos (which are tiny, fig-like tropical fruits that are related to cacti).