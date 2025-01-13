Walk Through The Adirondacks' Hidden 'Pavement Barrens' For A Surreal Eco-System With Desert Vibes

The pavement barrens make for bird watching destinations, and are some of the best parks to visit if you want to avoid crowds and admire wildlife. That is because the unique landscape brings together plants and animals, from rare wildflowers to coyotes, that you can spot while you explore one of the most unique landscapes in the Adirondacks. Water is a fundamental part of this otherwise arid landscape. The rock at the pavement barrens is generally flat, but it still has ridges and cracks. When it rains, water pools in those divots, creating habitats for plants that would typically live in wetlands and bogs, not on rocky mountain sides.

The landscape of the pavement barrens was created by flooding, but it has been perfected by fire. The area is already prone to fires caused by lightning strikes, which has made them the perfect environment for Jack pine groves, which require burning hot temperatures to open their pinecones and release their seeds, to spring up around them. Its natural heat has also historically allowed berry bushes like blueberries to thrive here — something the people who lived in the Adirondacks long ago understood, leading the indigenous peoples of the area to do controlled burns around the barrens to encourage the berry growth you will still see there today.