The 'Fountain Of Youth' Exists And It's A Secret Roadside Attraction In Pennsylvania

When 16th-century conquistador Ponce de León legendarily set foot in the "New World" to find the Fountain of Youth, he simply might not have gone far enough north. That's because the Fountain of Youth sits in Wexford's North Park, 13 miles north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, home to America's steepest street and this free open-air art museum. You'll find it just off Kummer Road, in the woods, southwest of North Park Golf Course. Pull off to the shoulder and step onto a small footpath leading to a tiny creek. On the other side is the Fountain of Youth. In fact, that title is carved right into the finial disk sitting on top. Below is what looks like an ancient Roman grotto or tomb, with rough stone pilasters framing a portal and wings of cut stone extending left and right before disappearing into the hillside.

Step inside, and a cavernous darkness mingles with the aromatic must of wet soil and decaying matter, making a good pair of boots and a flashlight wise accouterments to any visit. Surveying the interior with a bright beam illuminates the dome atop and the base of the former water pump on the ground in the back, in front of a stone shaft leading back to the water source that's now a home for hundreds of spiders (bringing to mind a scene from an "Indiana Jones" movie left on the cutting-room floor). You'll also find graffiti that's not always family-friendly. And it goes without saying that drinking the water from this Fountain of Youth is a bad idea.