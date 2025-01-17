Arizona's World-Renowned Botanical Garden Shares Space With A Zoo, Aquarium, Museum, And More

When you think of natural escape within a city, the metropolises of New York, Chicago, and Denver have some of the best botanical gardens in America. However, hidden in the Sonoran Desert near Tucson, Arizona, you'll find a spectacular botanical garden that also houses a world-class zoo, a natural history museum, and an aquarium.

The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum began back in the 1950s as a non-profit organization to help residents of the booming area understand the environment they were living in, along with its connection to Mexico. The Sonoran Desert encompasses parts of Mexico, Arizona, and California and is actually the wettest desert on Earth. At the time of the museum's establishment, not much was widely known or understood about how the ecosystem worked. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum helped bring awareness to local communities and remains a strong voice in conservation today.

Tripadvisor ranks the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum as the top tourist attraction in Tucson. It's also a favorite among locals, who simply call it the Desert Museum and visit it again and again when their guests come to town. In 2023, more than 300,000 visits were recorded. With its diverse offerings, this special spot in the desert can fill an entire day on your visit to the Grand Canyon State, so you'll want to give yourself plenty of time to explore the world-renowned site. It's also a good idea to plan ahead to ensure you'll see special timed events like the Raptor Free Flight, where you can experience birds of prey in action.