South Korea's Second-Largest City Is A Breathtaking Beach Paradise With Markets, Temples And Mountains

Home to legendary K-pop groups like BTS, addictive TV shows like "Squid Games," and the aromatic and spicy kimchi, South Korea has become a huge exporter of culture. It has also become an up-and-coming travel destination as many venture to the dazzling capital of Seoul or the mesmerizing Jeju Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with imposing volcanoes and delicious seafood. However, if you want to be somewhere more laid-back that is close to cultural sites like markets and temples as well as the ocean and the mountains, you might consider South Korea's second-largest city, Busan.

Busan, a large port city on the southeastern coast of the Korean Peninsula, is about 198 miles south of the capital. There are no direct flights to Busan from the U.S., so you'd need to transfer from Seoul. After exploring Seoul's Hongdae neighborhood, known for its indie music scene and thriving nightlife, hop on a KTX bullet train to Busan, which will take just over two hours. If you plan to travel by KTX throughout South Korea, you can consider getting a Korail Pass. Alternatively, you can choose the Express Bus option if you are on a budget. The travel time is 4.5 hours, and it is about less than half the price of the KTX bullet train.