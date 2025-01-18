The 'Hottest And Most Luxurious Hotel' In Miami Is A Chic Beachfront Beauty With Thriving Nightlife
A trip to Miami is an elevated experience. You can live a life you'd only see in the movies. In fact, the City of Magic is nearly a breeding ground for mindblowing resort stays that will make you feel like a million bucks. The SLS South Beach, for instance, was coined the "hottest and most luxurious hotel" by customers who left reviews on the hospitality site, Ennismore. From the property's swanky interior to its beachfront access and exciting pool parties, guests swoon from the second they get their keycard and realize they barely have to leave the premises!
The Parisian 1950s royal ambiance brings grandeur to the property that stands out. The checkerboard floors in the Tower Penthouse (designed by rock superstar Lenny Kravitz), the grey wash detailed curtains with light pink accent pieces, and the pink and white umbrellas lined up along the shoreline give guests the vibe of Old French aristocracy meets vintage French Riviera.
You can pop champagne and order room service, or head to one of the many mouthwatering dining options, such as Katsuya or Cartegena. The SLS even satisfies their guests on the beach with a pop-up bar called The Shack. The fun continues at Hyde Beach Miami, known for iconic day parties by the pool. Booking a room here will be nothing short of a full "305" experience.
The amenities at SLS South Beach
People visit Miami for its scenic beaches, like Virginia Key Beach Park, that offer year-round sunshine, and that's exactly what you're getting when you book a stay at the SLS South Beach. The hotel offers beachfront access steps away from your room, and you can rent a cabana for the day. There is no need to lay out your towel and get all sandy when you can sprawl out on bright pink cushions with an overhanging tent or umbrella, allowing you to have some shade while enjoying the East Coast in style. For guests only, there is an exclusive pool on the property to enjoy a less-crowded swim, or you can go to Hyde Beach Miami, the hotel's day club, for a more rowdy experience.
If you love to catch the Florida sunshine, you can exercise outdoors with some of the city's top personal trainers. This is a great way to see how you can utilize your own space when you return home, knowing that you aren't in a "traditional" gym setting. Some classes for guests are complimentary.
Those who love to shop and enjoy the finer things in life can also rent a Vivrelle handbag for 24 hours during your stay (the hotel and luxury shopping site have a partnership). However, if you want to buy a bag and explore Miami's famous open-air mall and shopping center at Bayside, you can ride in style using the Lincoln luxury house car or WeMoke beach cruiser.
Events and nightlife at SLS South Beach
It's no secret that Miami is one of America's best cities for nightlife, and the SLS South Beach's venues are a hot spot for a paparazzi moment. Hyde Beach Miami is one of the most well-known "daygers" in the city, throwing massive pool parties. Champagne showers, VIP cabanas, and a DJ bring the space to life every weekend, from Friday to Sunday. Don't forget to snap a photo with the famous shaved, engraved coconut cocktails for a social media highlight. When the party is over, get a quick nap in because it's only just beginning. Haus of Hyde nightclub opens late at night to continue your celebrations.
This SLS venue is so iconic that Miami Swim Week transforms the space into a runway show annually. Hyde Beach brings supermodels, small business vendors, celebrities, and swim enthusiasts from around the globe to feed Miami's tourism. The events don't just stop at MSW, with Miami Art Week centered near SLS South Beach and the surrounding area. So take Miami by storm by booking a suite at the SLS South Beach, and you can stay within a 5-mile radius all weekend long.