The 'Hottest And Most Luxurious Hotel' In Miami Is A Chic Beachfront Beauty With Thriving Nightlife

A trip to Miami is an elevated experience. You can live a life you'd only see in the movies. In fact, the City of Magic is nearly a breeding ground for mindblowing resort stays that will make you feel like a million bucks. The SLS South Beach, for instance, was coined the "hottest and most luxurious hotel" by customers who left reviews on the hospitality site, Ennismore. From the property's swanky interior to its beachfront access and exciting pool parties, guests swoon from the second they get their keycard and realize they barely have to leave the premises!

The Parisian 1950s royal ambiance brings grandeur to the property that stands out. The checkerboard floors in the Tower Penthouse (designed by rock superstar Lenny Kravitz), the grey wash detailed curtains with light pink accent pieces, and the pink and white umbrellas lined up along the shoreline give guests the vibe of Old French aristocracy meets vintage French Riviera.

You can pop champagne and order room service, or head to one of the many mouthwatering dining options, such as Katsuya or Cartegena. The SLS even satisfies their guests on the beach with a pop-up bar called The Shack. The fun continues at Hyde Beach Miami, known for iconic day parties by the pool. Booking a room here will be nothing short of a full "305" experience.