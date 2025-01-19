The 'Antiques Capital Of New Jersey' Features Bustling Art Galleries And Stunning Architecture

Believe it or not, there are destinations in the Garden State that give Upstate New York a run for its money. One such place is Lambertville, located on the Delaware River, minutes away from New Hope, a tiny and trendy Pennsylvania town. Founded in 1705, this small town was recognized by USA TODAY 10Best as one of the best in the Northeast for 2024. Explore Lambertville and you'll discover that this honor is well-deserved, and it is especially famed for being the Antiques Capital of New Jersey. Indeed, if you love scouring for one-of-a-kind items, there are more than enough antique stores to keep you occupied. This includes The People's Store, featuring four floors packed with eclectic goods.

Undoubtedly, treasure hunters will appreciate Lambertville, but so will art aficionados, because this scenic city is brimming with art galleries. Popular on Tripadvisor is the Haas Gallery, displaying works by painter and New Jersey native, Gordon Haas. Immerse yourself in his dreamy pieces, many of which are inspired by Lambertville. At Cross Pollination Gallery, SiriOm Singh's dazzling paintings and Ayala Shimelman's out-of-this-world fiber collages, will leave you awestruck.

Then there's A Mano Galleries. Selling handcrafted jewelry, furniture, sculptures, among other things, this is the spot to purchase yourself and others a unique gift. Arguably, art and beauty can be found everywhere you look in Lambertville. Case in point, victorian homes and other stunning 19th-century architecture surround this tiny hub. A notable example is the Second Empire Style Lambertville City Hall, built in 1870. All this to say that this small town is an optimal choice for am idyllic East Coast getaway.