The 'Antiques Capital Of New Jersey' Features Bustling Art Galleries And Stunning Architecture
Believe it or not, there are destinations in the Garden State that give Upstate New York a run for its money. One such place is Lambertville, located on the Delaware River, minutes away from New Hope, a tiny and trendy Pennsylvania town. Founded in 1705, this small town was recognized by USA TODAY 10Best as one of the best in the Northeast for 2024. Explore Lambertville and you'll discover that this honor is well-deserved, and it is especially famed for being the Antiques Capital of New Jersey. Indeed, if you love scouring for one-of-a-kind items, there are more than enough antique stores to keep you occupied. This includes The People's Store, featuring four floors packed with eclectic goods.
Undoubtedly, treasure hunters will appreciate Lambertville, but so will art aficionados, because this scenic city is brimming with art galleries. Popular on Tripadvisor is the Haas Gallery, displaying works by painter and New Jersey native, Gordon Haas. Immerse yourself in his dreamy pieces, many of which are inspired by Lambertville. At Cross Pollination Gallery, SiriOm Singh's dazzling paintings and Ayala Shimelman's out-of-this-world fiber collages, will leave you awestruck.
Then there's A Mano Galleries. Selling handcrafted jewelry, furniture, sculptures, among other things, this is the spot to purchase yourself and others a unique gift. Arguably, art and beauty can be found everywhere you look in Lambertville. Case in point, victorian homes and other stunning 19th-century architecture surround this tiny hub. A notable example is the Second Empire Style Lambertville City Hall, built in 1870. All this to say that this small town is an optimal choice for am idyllic East Coast getaway.
Shops, coffee, and more in Lambertville, New Jersey
Although Lambertville only encompasses 1.1-square-miles (via the United States Census Bureau), there are numerous ways to fill your itinerary. If you're in town for vintage valuables, you can't miss out on the Golden Nugget Antique Flea Market, open every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Partly held outdoors, this is a year-round event that starts at 6:00 a.m. "LOVE this place!!! The vendors are amazing, the prices are more than fair," reads a review on Google. In addition, there are several local businesses to explore like Panoply Books. Browse the shelves of antique and rare books to find something to add to your collection.
For those who rock retro style clothing, there's Sweet Marie Vintage and Bear Bone Vintage, primarily providing womenswear. Antique stores in Lambertville are plentiful but so are coffee shops that will keep you caffeinated throughout your visit. This includes Luminary Coffee, which roasts their java onsite and offers light bites. Another popular option is Union Coffee, praised by Yelp and Google reviewers for its ambiance and service. Besides your typical java drinks, lemonade, loose leaf tea, and food (like an egg salad sandwich) are on the menu.
If you need something stronger, head to Angelico Winery where you can sip vino in a converted barn surrounded by greenery. Making a reservation online is advised. Looking for another activity? Check if there are any upcoming performances at Music Mountain Theatre. All in all, you're guaranteed to have a cozy and quaint time in Lambertville.
Where to stay and eat in Lambertville
When it comes to planning your getaway to Lambertville, consider booking an accommodation full of character like Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn. Rated as one of the top hotels in the city on Tripadvisor, it was built in 1867 as a train station. Treat yourself and book a room with a view of the Delaware River. As an added bonus, guests are offered a free continental breakfast. Even if you don't decide to stay here, you could always have a meal at their restaurant. On Yelp, diners especially favor the calamari and jambalaya, available on both the lunch and dinner menu.
Lambertville House dates back to 1812 and is on the National Register of Historic Places. While it was once a tavern, guests can expect plush lodgings. Several rooms feature gas fireplaces as well as four-post beds. Likewise, Lambertville House has an onsite restaurant with small plates and fabulous drinks.
Note that you can also find historic digs in the city on Airbnb. That said, other must-eats include Under the Moon Cafe serving tasty entrees like a stuffed pork chop and de floret for an luxurious meal made with locally sourced ingredients.
Lambertville is located about an hour away from Philadelphia and two from New York. To make an even more enriching visit to the Garden State, consider heading to Frenchtown, located about 30 minutes from Lambertville, as it offers scenic strolls and funky shops, and also Montclair, an artsy New Jersey Town with creative vibes.