New Hampshire's 'Winter Playground' Is An Icy Family Paradise Of Rides, Slides & A Fairytale Village
For being one of the smallest U.S. states, New Hampshire packs a mighty punch when it comes to winter adventures. This New England gem claims some of the country's most unique cold-weather attractions. From top-ranked tubing in Cranmore, America's best ski town, to the sunken forest of Rye with one-of-a-kind landscapes on the coast, there's something magical about a New Hampshire winter. One must-see for any snowy getaway, whether a romantic escape or a family trip, is a breathtaking attraction called Ice Castles.
Ice Castles describes itself as a "winter playground" and is located in Woodstock, within the iconic White Mountains. It lives up to its name, showcasing an intricate frozen palace crafted entirely from ice — New England's own chilly spin on the fortresses of Europe. Its soaring archways, tunnels, slides, and sculptures are made possible by talented ice artisans, who design the features every year. As night falls, vibrant LED lights transform the castle into a glowing winter wonderland that rivals the spellbound setting of "Frozen."
The magic behind Ice Castles
The idea for Ice Castles began with a father's creative solution to keep his children entertained during the cold winter months. Founder Brent Christensen was living in Utah in 2011 when he started building a small ice fortress for his kids, who called it an "ice castle." What began as a backyard experiment quickly grew in size and scope, captivating neighbors and inspiring Christensen to open his creation to the public. By 2015, Ice Castles opened in New Hampshire, ready to wow visitors with its frozen splendor.
The castles are a labor of love, constructed annually by a dedicated team of about two dozen workers. The process begins with the overnight creation of thousands of icicles, which are then meticulously placed to grow the structures. Each day, layers of ice are added, sometimes up to 3 feet in height per day. The castles are also environmentally sustainable; when the ice melts, the water returns to a nearby natural source.
Walking through Ice Castles is like stepping into a fairytale. Twinkling caverns, frozen fountains, and icy thrones dazzle visitors, while tunnels and slides add a playful touch. Spires and arches glisten in the daylight, but the real magic happens after sunset, when colorful bulbs illuminate the ice. These swirling lights, paired with a curated soundtrack, create a mesmerizing experience. Since the castles are rebuilt annually, their features vary slightly each year, offering new opportunities for enchantment. Open from around January to early March (depending on temperatures), tickets sell out fast, so it's best to reserve in advance.
Sleigh rides, mystic forests, and more at New Hampshire's Ice Castles
Though there are several Ice Castles locations across the U.S., what sets New Hampshire's apart is the variety of bonus attractions you'll find only in Woodstock. In addition to the frozen palace itself, visitors can enjoy a snow tubing hill, adding extra thrills to their day. Horse-drawn sleigh rides offer a peaceful journey through a snowy woodland trail, perfect for soaking in the winter scenery, while a private alcove can be reserved for special occasions. And for adults seeking a cozy reprieve, the onsite Polar Pub serves up seasonal favorites like Boozy Hot Cocoa and Spiked Hot Apple Cider.
Another standout feature is the Mystic Forest Light Walk, an illuminated quarter-mile trail included with admission to Woodstock's Ice Castles. Note that this magical stroll through the woods is enhanced by laser and strobe lights. Nearby, the Winter Fairy Village is a delight for kids and adults alike, with performers dressed as fairies and a snow queen. If you're looking to extend your family's winter adventure, consider visiting Santa's Village, a family-owned, holiday theme park just a 45-minute drive away. Whether you're sliding down icy chutes, wandering glowing trails, or marveling at frozen craftsmanship, New Hampshire is where winter fun reigns supreme.