New Hampshire's 'Winter Playground' Is An Icy Family Paradise Of Rides, Slides & A Fairytale Village

The idea for Ice Castles began with a father's creative solution to keep his children entertained during the cold winter months. Founder Brent Christensen was living in Utah in 2011 when he started building a small ice fortress for his kids, who called it an "ice castle." What began as a backyard experiment quickly grew in size and scope, captivating neighbors and inspiring Christensen to open his creation to the public. By 2015, Ice Castles opened in New Hampshire, ready to wow visitors with its frozen splendor.

The castles are a labor of love, constructed annually by a dedicated team of about two dozen workers. The process begins with the overnight creation of thousands of icicles, which are then meticulously placed to grow the structures. Each day, layers of ice are added, sometimes up to 3 feet in height per day. The castles are also environmentally sustainable; when the ice melts, the water returns to a nearby natural source.

Walking through Ice Castles is like stepping into a fairytale. Twinkling caverns, frozen fountains, and icy thrones dazzle visitors, while tunnels and slides add a playful touch. Spires and arches glisten in the daylight, but the real magic happens after sunset, when colorful bulbs illuminate the ice. These swirling lights, paired with a curated soundtrack, create a mesmerizing experience. Since the castles are rebuilt annually, their features vary slightly each year, offering new opportunities for enchantment. Open from around January to early March (depending on temperatures), tickets sell out fast, so it's best to reserve in advance.