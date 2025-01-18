The Affordable Secret Town In Baja Sur That's A Beachy Oasis Surrounded By Desert

Above the charming Baja California Sur town of Mulegé (pronounced Moo-la-hay) sits a whitewashed building that looks like a fortress. Now it is the Museo Histórico de Mulegé (Mulegé Historical Museum), but 100 years ago it was the unique "Ex Carcel sin Puertas," the prison without doors.

The prison was progressive in its philosophy: male prisoners were sent out into the town during the day to work. (I was told when I visited that female prisoners remained on-site to clean and do laundry, whomp whomp.) In the evening, the warden would blow into a conch shell, signaling it was time to return to the imposing hilltop edifice for roll call and to sleep. They didn't have to worry much about prison escapes. Outside the forested enclave of town is the watery expanse of the Gulf of California, and on the other side stretches the Baja California desert. There simply was nowhere to go.

Now the Mexican Federal Highway 1 runs through the desert to aid those who want to reach Mulegé or eventually leave, but that feeling of seclusion from the outside world remains. It's part of the magic of this special town, and one of the reasons it is still a fairly affordable place to visit. You can easily find lodging at this coastal Baja Sur spot for less than $100 a night and meals for $15.