The Adrenaline-Pumping Mountain Amusement Park Families Can't Skip On A Trip To Mount Rushmore
South Dakota shines as a travel destination for stunning landscapes and diverse experiences. Whether you're a history enthusiast diving into Native American heritage, nature lover exploring rugged terrain, or family seeking wildlife encounters, this flyover state offers something for everyone. From awe-inspiring sunrises and sunsets at Badlands National Park to the majestic Black Hills, South Dakota is a true treasure trove of adventure. Drive along the spectacular Needles Highway, enjoy outdoor escapades, or discover hidden gems perfect for wine lovers and thrill-seekers alike.
While Mount Rushmore National Memorial is a historical and cultural highlight, it can be a challenging experience for families with kids. Offering a perfect addition to your itinerary is Rush Mountain Adventure Park, located just 9 miles away from Mount Rushmore. This adrenaline-packed amusement park is packed with creative attractions and unique natural sites to explore, to perfectly complement your exploration of South Dakota. With thrilling attractions like the Rushmore Mountain Coaster, Soaring Eagle Zipline, and Rushmore Cave, the park ensures a fun-filled day out amid the breathtaking natural backdrop of the Black Hills. It's the ideal destination to recharge and entertain children after a day of sightseeing and offers memorable experiences for visitors of all ages.
Thrilling experiences at Rush Mountain Adventure Park
Rush Mountain Adventure Park is a hub of fun and excitement, offering a diverse range of activities all in one convenient location. At the heart of the park is Rushmore Cave, an underground marvel showcasing fascinating geology and intricate rock formations. For an added challenge, opt for the XPedition Adventure Tour, which takes you into less accessible parts of the cave, perfect for those unafraid of climbing through tight spaces.
Thrill-seekers will love to take a ride on the Rushmore Mountain Coaster, where one- or two-person carts hurtle down steep mountainsides at speeds of up to 30 mph. Another highlight is the Wingwalker Challenge Course, an aerial obstacle course set among the treetops, featuring ladders, planks, and rope-based obstacle courses designed to test your balance and bravery.
For breathtaking views, the Soaring Eagle Zipline offers a thrilling ride above the dense forest canopy. Paired with a friend or family member in eagle-themes seating, you will be able to glide through the air and soak up stunning panoramic vistas. The Gunslinger 7-D Interactive Ride takes adventure to the next level, combining laser shooting with immersive effects across three different scenarios. Other family-friendly attractions include Gemstone Mining, where little ones can sift for hidden treasure, and the Sky Tykes Challenge Course, designed for younger adventurers.
Planning your visit to Rush Mountain Adventure Park
Rush Mountain Adventure Park operates seasonally, with closures from November to March (except for a special Valentine's Weekend event in February). It fully reopens from May to August, while remaining open on weekends during shoulder seasons. Be sure to check the park's website for current schedules. Visiting in the off-season, such as early fall, can help you to avoid crowds and long queues for rides. Keep in mind that cell phone reception at the park is limited, so plan accordingly. Additionally, age, height, and weight restrictions do apply for some rides, so be sure to double-check details before making a booking.
The park is located in Keystone, affectionately nicknamed the "Playground of the Black Hills," which is an excellent base for your visit, offering accommodations ranging from hotels to quaint inns. The town itself is a charming destination, featuring a scenic downtown area, local eateries, and unique shops, all surrounded by the stunning Black Hills landscape.
For maximum value, consider purchasing the 24-hour wristband, which provides unlimited rides and attractions for a full day, with hours rolling over to the next day to cover a full 24-hour period. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased individually, making it easy to tailor your visit to your interests.