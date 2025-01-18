The Adrenaline-Pumping Mountain Amusement Park Families Can't Skip On A Trip To Mount Rushmore

Rush Mountain Adventure Park is a hub of fun and excitement, offering a diverse range of activities all in one convenient location. At the heart of the park is Rushmore Cave, an underground marvel showcasing fascinating geology and intricate rock formations. For an added challenge, opt for the XPedition Adventure Tour, which takes you into less accessible parts of the cave, perfect for those unafraid of climbing through tight spaces.

Thrill-seekers will love to take a ride on the Rushmore Mountain Coaster, where one- or two-person carts hurtle down steep mountainsides at speeds of up to 30 mph. Another highlight is the Wingwalker Challenge Course, an aerial obstacle course set among the treetops, featuring ladders, planks, and rope-based obstacle courses designed to test your balance and bravery.

For breathtaking views, the Soaring Eagle Zipline offers a thrilling ride above the dense forest canopy. Paired with a friend or family member in eagle-themes seating, you will be able to glide through the air and soak up stunning panoramic vistas. The Gunslinger 7-D Interactive Ride takes adventure to the next level, combining laser shooting with immersive effects across three different scenarios. Other family-friendly attractions include Gemstone Mining, where little ones can sift for hidden treasure, and the Sky Tykes Challenge Course, designed for younger adventurers.