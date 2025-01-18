Iowa's Family-Friendly City With Flower Fields, Riverfront Beauty, And Historic Charm Is Underrated

South of Iowa vacation destinations like the beautifully immersive Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and serene Dunning's Spring Park, another underrated spot full of natural beauty and wonder awaits travelers. This hidden gem is the city of Keokuk, a community of under 10,000 that proudly embraces family-friendly Midwestern charm.

Tucked into a curve where the Des Moines River joins the Mississippi River, Keokuk grew and thrived thanks to the local waterways fueling steamboat and hydropower business. Today, the region stands out for historic sites, flower-filled scenery, riverfront views, and fun festivals. On crisp spring days, sightseers can see for miles from the Keokuk Observation Deck and discover colorful blooms in Rand Park. Nearby museums and historic sites like the George M. Verity Riverboat Museum and Lock and Dam 19 add depth and substance to the town's beauty, treating visitors to the fascinating stories behind Keokuk. Meanwhile, community events and arts centers add excitement to Keokuk's small-town vibe.