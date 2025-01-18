Iowa's Family-Friendly City With Flower Fields, Riverfront Beauty, And Historic Charm Is Underrated
South of Iowa vacation destinations like the beautifully immersive Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and serene Dunning's Spring Park, another underrated spot full of natural beauty and wonder awaits travelers. This hidden gem is the city of Keokuk, a community of under 10,000 that proudly embraces family-friendly Midwestern charm.
Tucked into a curve where the Des Moines River joins the Mississippi River, Keokuk grew and thrived thanks to the local waterways fueling steamboat and hydropower business. Today, the region stands out for historic sites, flower-filled scenery, riverfront views, and fun festivals. On crisp spring days, sightseers can see for miles from the Keokuk Observation Deck and discover colorful blooms in Rand Park. Nearby museums and historic sites like the George M. Verity Riverboat Museum and Lock and Dam 19 add depth and substance to the town's beauty, treating visitors to the fascinating stories behind Keokuk. Meanwhile, community events and arts centers add excitement to Keokuk's small-town vibe.
Experience Keokuk's natural beauty and seasonal events
Start your trip by watching the sunrise from Keokuk Observation Deck. Located on an 1800s swing span bridge, the deck is beloved as a spot for watching boats and birds pass by. After strolling across the observation deck, visit nearby Stan's Pastry Shop for a cream horn. Treats from this over 75-year-old bakery will fuel your adventures as you head to beautiful Rand Park. Sprawling across 50 acres, the park features gardens full of lovingly cultivated flowers, several sculptures, riverfront scenery, and a playground where families can let their kids run wild. Visit in the summer for Keokuk's 4th of July Celebration at Rand Park. Festivities during the event include a parade, bingo, live music, and, of course, fireworks.
Other community events –- like the Big Dam Street Festival, Geode Family Fest, and City of Christmas –- keep Keokuk lively year-round. In September, Big Dam Street Festival ends summer on a high note with carnival rides and fair food that the whole family will enjoy. Before the month ends, Keokuk visitors can also experience Geode Family Fest, an unmissable event for rock collectors. Toward the end of the year, holiday sightseers will delight in the lights at Keokuk's City of Christmas display.
Explore the historical and cultural sites of Keokuk
See the best of Keokuk at several historical sites and museums. Begin your explorations at the affordable George M. Verity Riverboat Museum. Just $4 for adults and free for kids under seven, the museum introduces visitors to Keokuk's maritime history. When you visit, take the time for a guided tour. Previous museum guests have raved about the experience. Nearby, you can see Keokuk's waterways in action at Lock and Dam 19, a local historic site dating back to 1910. Continue your deep dive into regional history at Keokuk National Cemetery, a reverent and impressive memorial space that one Tripadvisor user described as a "mini Arlington."
Travelers looking to turn their Keokuk visit into a longer road trip can find more fun on one of the nation's most underrated highway drives, Great River Road. Winding through 10 states, this scenic highway can be reached by crossing the Iowa-Illinois state line near Keokuk and heading toward adorable Illinois towns like Galena.