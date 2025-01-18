Avoid Kyoto's Jostling Crowds At These Hidden Bamboo Groves Of Serenity And Silence

Tranquil scenes of serene trees lining narrow paved passageways may be the first thing that springs to mind when conjuring Kyoto's bamboo groves. However, the calming copses' international renown attracts tens of millions of tourists to the prefecture. Rather than transporting travelers to peaceful scenes, a trip to Kyoto's bamboo-lined forest lanes can stick visitors in the midst of thousands of fellow explorers — the very opposite of a zen experience. Avoid the tall trees of Japan's most popular spot, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, and opt for lesser-known forest retreats in Kyoto.

Incorporating a stroll along bamboo groves into a wider Kyoto itinerary is a bucket list must-do. The city is one of the most popular destinations in Japan, and a visit to the country's former imperial capital is an essential addition to any culture lover's itinerary. It's an easy add-on, with Kyoto being only two and a half hours on the high-speed rail from Tokyo or less than half an hour from Osaka, the city nicknamed "Japan's kitchen" that foodies should visit.

Beat out the worst of the bamboo crowds by skipping the leaf-peeping fall foliage period or the springtime cherry blossom boom. Explore Kyoto's bamboo groves in the lowest seasons instead. In the winter, travelers undeterred by cold climes can see the bamboo forests flecked with ice and its paths doused in fresh snow. Alternatively, those immune to the heavy humidity of the Japanese summer season can catch the local cultural festivals that clog the calendar between June and September.