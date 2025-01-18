'Europe's Best Theme Park Hotel' Is A Unique, Immersive Wonderland Where Fantasy Meets Comfort

In the small town of Brühl, right in the middle of western Germany's Rhineland, lies Phantasialand, one of the 12 highest-rated theme parks in Europe according to travelers' reviews. Sitting just southwest of Cologne and northwest of Bonn, this delightfully extravagant park takes visitors out of the German industrial heartland and into fascinating new worlds: the safari-themed Deep in Africa, the magical China Town, the bright and glitzy Berlin, the darkly mysterious Klugheim, and more.

This expansive fantasyland has earned many accolades, including several from Parkscout|plus, a trade magazine covering Germany's leisure industry. Phantasialand was named one of "Europe's Best Theme Parks" in 2024. It also swept "Germany's Best Themed Rides", taking home all the prizes for its innovative F.L.Y., Black Mamba, and Chiapas rides. In particular, the magazine praised the park's Rookburgh area, saying it "sets a completely new level of theming quality." And one of Phantasialand's three experience accommodations, the Hotel Charles Lindbergh, located smack-dab in the center of Rookburgh, also ranked No. 1 in the "Europe's Best Theme Park Hotels" category for the fourth time in a row.

You can experience this section of Phantasialand up close through an immersive stay at the award-winning hotel, which opened its doors in 2020. The aviation-themed spot is named after one of the most significant figures in aeronautics and the first person to complete a solo, non-stop transatlantic flight. Booking a stay will provide you with the opportunity to sleep in a private, old-timey aeronautic cabin adorned with the trappings of famous pilots from history. You will have exclusive access to Rookburgh, an elaborate technofantasy world with a steampunk aesthetic. Here you'll be taken into a reimagined 1920s filled with steam-powered, retrofuturistic inventions — and into a celebration of the early wonders of machine-powered flight.