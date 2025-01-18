'Europe's Best Theme Park Hotel' Is A Unique, Immersive Wonderland Where Fantasy Meets Comfort
In the small town of Brühl, right in the middle of western Germany's Rhineland, lies Phantasialand, one of the 12 highest-rated theme parks in Europe according to travelers' reviews. Sitting just southwest of Cologne and northwest of Bonn, this delightfully extravagant park takes visitors out of the German industrial heartland and into fascinating new worlds: the safari-themed Deep in Africa, the magical China Town, the bright and glitzy Berlin, the darkly mysterious Klugheim, and more.
This expansive fantasyland has earned many accolades, including several from Parkscout|plus, a trade magazine covering Germany's leisure industry. Phantasialand was named one of "Europe's Best Theme Parks" in 2024. It also swept "Germany's Best Themed Rides", taking home all the prizes for its innovative F.L.Y., Black Mamba, and Chiapas rides. In particular, the magazine praised the park's Rookburgh area, saying it "sets a completely new level of theming quality." And one of Phantasialand's three experience accommodations, the Hotel Charles Lindbergh, located smack-dab in the center of Rookburgh, also ranked No. 1 in the "Europe's Best Theme Park Hotels" category for the fourth time in a row.
You can experience this section of Phantasialand up close through an immersive stay at the award-winning hotel, which opened its doors in 2020. The aviation-themed spot is named after one of the most significant figures in aeronautics and the first person to complete a solo, non-stop transatlantic flight. Booking a stay will provide you with the opportunity to sleep in a private, old-timey aeronautic cabin adorned with the trappings of famous pilots from history. You will have exclusive access to Rookburgh, an elaborate technofantasy world with a steampunk aesthetic. Here you'll be taken into a reimagined 1920s filled with steam-powered, retrofuturistic inventions — and into a celebration of the early wonders of machine-powered flight.
The full experience at Hotel Charles Lindbergh
When you stay at Hotel Charles Lindbergh, you are getting much more than just a place to rest — you will become an esteemed member of their Explorers' Society. This experience package comes with at least two days' admission to Phantasialand (accessible for the duration of your stay, including both your arrival and departure days). You'll enjoy breakfast and dinner at the on-site restaurant, as well as exclusive access to the bar. You'll also receive a Quick Pass, which you can redeem once per day to fast-track the line for F.L.Y., the revolutionary ride that soars right through the hotel.
After a hearty breakfast, start your day off by exploring Rookburgh and the rest of the park. Get the adrenaline flowing on F.L.Y. and the other exciting rides, take in some of the spectacular acrobatic shows, and try a snack or two from the other themed worlds. In the evening, enjoy your exceptional three-course meal at the Restaurant Uhrwerk. Try the Spicy Expedition Poké Bowl or the Pasta Pioneer with goat cheese and figs — and end with a delectable dessert, like Joe's Nougat Surprise. The portions are large and the food is filling and delicious, according to reviews. Afterwards, wind down at Bar 1919, the pub on the lower deck of the hotel that is only open to Explorers. Try one of the 15 excellent craft beers or treat yourself to the cocktail bowl for two, which comes with a delightful assortment of candy decorations.
When you're done with the day's adventuring, take in the view of this extraordinary steampunk land at night, with its deserted coaster and haunting illumination. Then, head back to your cozy aeronaut's cabin for a good night's sleep filled with dreams of flying.
What to know before you go
At the time of writing, the experience package at Hotel Charles Lindbergh starts at around $195 (€189.50) per person per night and can be booked online. Keep up to date through Phantasialand's website and social media, as there are sometimes special prices and promotional offers. A stay here can be intense, as you'll be right in the center of Rookburgh. Therefore, although children aged 8 and up are welcome, it may still not be suitable for certain young visitors. Additionally, the passageways leading to the hotel are narrow and the cabins are compact (with stairs required to reach them), so note that it is not universally accessible.
Phantasialand can be easily reached by car or train. There are convenient shuttle buses that take visitors directly to the park. The pick-up point from Cologne is at the KVB tram and bus stop Brühl-Mitte (line 18), and from Brühl, it's at the Brühl (Rheinland) train station. Phantasialand closes around the end of January and reopens at the beginning of April. If you're planning a cold-season visit to Phantasialand, you are in for a treat. The annual Wintertraum (Winter Dream) runs during park opening hours, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., welcoming visitors into a magical winter wonderland. You can ice-skate, watch exciting seasonal shows, and wander through the Christmas market at your leisure.
You're also less than half an hour away from Cologne, one of the best European destinations to visit in December. Take some time to explore the historical Altstadt (Old Town), marvel at its exquisite Gothic-style cathedral, and visit the very informative Chocolate Museum. Additionally, you can tour the city by boat on a winter cruise up the enchanting Rhine River Gorge, which cuts through the center of Cologne.