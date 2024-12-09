Heading to Europe for the holidays is a wonderful experience and travelers can make such a getaway whatever they want it to be. With the best Christmas markets, incredible holiday displays, fewer crowds, unforgettable cultural experiences, fascinating tourist activities, iconic attractions, and more, a European getaway in the latter half of the year should not be overlooked. Thanks to it being the off-season, things tend to be more affordable and less touristy, depending on where you are off to.

What's more, not only do many popular vacation spots have amenable weather, but countless destinations also offer ideal seasonal vibes while others have warm temperatures and ample sunshine. That said, if this is your first time considering a winter vacation in Europe, narrowing down your options can be a bit tricky, especially last minute. So, to help, here are the European destinations that are best to visit in December — from winter wonderlands to island paradises and everything in between.