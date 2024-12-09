European Destinations That Are Best To Visit In December
Heading to Europe for the holidays is a wonderful experience and travelers can make such a getaway whatever they want it to be. With the best Christmas markets, incredible holiday displays, fewer crowds, unforgettable cultural experiences, fascinating tourist activities, iconic attractions, and more, a European getaway in the latter half of the year should not be overlooked. Thanks to it being the off-season, things tend to be more affordable and less touristy, depending on where you are off to.
What's more, not only do many popular vacation spots have amenable weather, but countless destinations also offer ideal seasonal vibes while others have warm temperatures and ample sunshine. That said, if this is your first time considering a winter vacation in Europe, narrowing down your options can be a bit tricky, especially last minute. So, to help, here are the European destinations that are best to visit in December — from winter wonderlands to island paradises and everything in between.
Nice, France
Nice, France is a lovely destination to enjoy in December with its stunning coastline, warmer weather, and ongoing festivities. The perfect go-to for a seaside paradise seeker, this part of the French Riviera is very much considered to be a winter resort town. And even though it isn't warm enough to take a dip into the sparkling blue waters at this time of the year in Nice, visitors can still have an amazing respite in this popular getaway spot.
With a relaxed vibe, delicious cuisine, first-rate shopping, impressive architecture, scenic views, and more museums than you could ever imagine, there is plenty to do here. Nevertheless, for visitors looking to partake in seasonal merriment, there is a Christmas market in Nice, complete with a Christmas Village and an ice-skating rink. Nice's also has quite a few ski resorts along with the Nice SkiBus that makes a quick day trip to the slopes more than doable while you're in town.
Amsterdam, Netherlands
One European destination that's particularly exceptional in the month of December is Amsterdam, as there are no shortage of memorable experiences in this iconic city. The capital city of the Netherlands is breathtaking during this time and has a wealth of things to see and do. With beautifully decorated streets, dazzling canal ways, bustling Christmas markets, must-see historical sites, a number of museums, and perfect winter weather typically in full swing, visitors can have a festive getaway that is full of excitement.
Amsterdam is also all about gezellig (Dutch cozy living) towards the close of the year. So, there is really no place in this city that doesn't feel inviting — whether it is a restaurant, store, or an off-the-beaten-path neighborhood. Here, visitors can take advantage of the fewer crowds and marvel at art exhibits and yummy eats, and get a front-row seat to holiday happenings such as the Dutch tradition — Sinterklaas Day, the Amsterdam Light Festival, and a variety of celebratory Christmas events like the Amsterdam Winter Paradise and the Castle Christmas Fair.
Valletta, Malta
Adventure-seekers and history lovers will find plenty to love about Malta, in many ways the perfect Mediterranean destination. With relatively warm weather during December, tours of charming cities, wine tasting, Blue Grotto excursions, and megalithic temples, this is one getaway that has something for everyone.
What's more, for travelers who want to get in on the seasonal happenings, Malta is a great place to visit. The locals love Christmas and are not afraid to show it with their decorations, activities, and holiday events. Major cities, such as Valletta, pull out all the stops when it comes to decking the halls. This one-of-a-kind town is also great for some last-minute Christmas or Boxing Day shopping. Alternatively, for a more relaxed vibe, Mellieħa, with its beautiful beaches, seaside sights, and pristine countryside, offers pure tranquility at an affordable price. And if you plan on celebrating the New Year in Malta as well, then make sure you catch the midnight fireworks display from the Valletta waterfront, which typically has the best views.
Cologne, Germany
One of the original winter wonderlands, Germany is a real treat during the holiday season. That said, Germany tends to get a little cold, if not below freezing, in December, so it is important to pack and dress accordingly. But, if it is winter splendor, hearty cuisine, mulled wine, twinkling lights, and ample festivities that you are looking for, then a trip to Germany around this time is a definite must.
Popular destinations in this country, such as Cologne and Mosel Valley — are all brimming with holiday cheer. In fact, Cologne is well-known for its dazzling Christmas markets and seasonal vibes (Berlin and Hamburg are two more destinations in Germany that also have great holiday happenings and events). Less than two hours away from Cologne, the region of Mosel Valley is home to charming towns like Cochem and Burg Eltz, which have stunning scenery and storybook castles of old. Yet another option for castle fans is a day trip to Neuschwanstein to see its iconic fortress that was the inspiration for Disney's princess castle. German visitors can also enjoy a wealth of outdoor activities in December — particularly in—Garmisch-Partenkirchen (a nature lover's paradise) and Baden-Baden, which is a spa town with access to the enchanting Black Forest.
Tenerife, Carnary Islands, Spain
For those who prefer a beach getaway in December, Tenerife is a wonderful choice. A popular vacation spot among Europeans, this island located in Spain, just off the coast of West Africa, has tropical weather all year round — making it a beach lover's dream come true. From its luxury hotels and resorts to its countless tourist attractions, spending multiple days in this part of the Canary Islands is one of the best ways to close out the year.
But that's not all that Tenerife has to offer — the breathtaking Teide National Park is the perfect little day trip where visitors can marvel at the snow-capped Mount Teide (an active volcano). Teide National Park is also full of otherworldly terrain and has an onsite museum. An added bonus here is that parkgoers can enjoy a bit of phenomenal star or sunset gazing if they make the trip upward in the evenings. Other exciting activities to consider this winter when vacationing in Spain's Canary Islands include checking out the Festival of Lights in La Laguna, partaking in various water sports, whale watching, wine tasting, and visiting the Butterfly Park of Drago located in Icod de los Vinos. And if you want to make the most of the holiday cheer in December, then take advantage of the Christmas eve and day dinner experiences available at most hotels and restaurants in Tenerife.
Edinburgh, Scotland
Edinburgh, Scotland, is also a must-visit destination in December. Like something out of a gothic fairytale, the capital city of Scotland sparkles during the holiday season. With the high promise of wintery weather, twinkling lights, Christmas markets, beautiful sightseeing along the Royal Mile, whisky tastings, a towering castle, and more, travelers should definitely make it a point to check out this splendid part of the UK.
In addition to all the holiday decorations, Edinburgh has quite the line-up in the way of events. In fact, in December, visitors can check out St. Andrew Square Winter Garden and other amazing happenings at the annual Edinburgh Winter Festival. Plus, the East Princes Street Garden Christmas Market is worth a look-see with its countless vendors, yummy eats, and the largest Ferris wheel in all of Scotland. Beyond a wealth of festivities, popular attractions such as Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile, Arthur's Seat, the National Museum of Scotland, and a day trip to the Highlands are great options when in town.
Prague, Czech Republic
This city in the Czech Republic becomes a literal snow globe in December, and there are no shortage of attractions and experiences to check out. Of course, Prague visitors can marvel at the Charles Bridge, the Astronomical Clock, and The Estates Theatre, along with a handful of iconic sites the city is known for. But during this time of year, Prague is also very much decked out in holiday cheer and festivities.
The Old Town Christmas Market is hosted throughout the entire month and has delicious Czech eats, family-fun activities like ice skating, a slew of shops, a choir, and more. Other markets you will find in this city include the Havelsky Market, Peace Square Market, and Wenceslas Square Christmas Market — just to name a few must-visit holiday happenings. Even Prague Castle hosts an annual bazaar with all the trimmings. Besides buying goodies and sipping on mulled wine while enjoying these magical spaces, Prague also has a host of walking tours and more pubs than you will likely be able to visit during your getaway since the Czech Republic is home to Pilsner Urquell and the largest number of beer drinkers in the world.
Larnaca, Cyprus
In December, Cyprus is a traveler's dream, with ample sights to see, fewer crowds, and warm weather. In fact, a favorite getaway spot located on the island that will not disappoint is none other than Larnaca. This city has a stunning landscape with palm trees, golden sand beaches, a medieval castle, a sparkling salt lake, ancient ruins, and more. With mild yet higher-than-average winter temperatures here, the off-season is the perfect time to check out this part of Cyprus.
For December travelers who want to experience the great outdoors more so than various Christmas markets, Larnaca is an excellent alternative. Hikers will find this city particularly enticing, with over a dozen easy-to-moderate trails to trek. What's more, the Troodos Mountains are easily accessible via a day trip. On the other hand, divers can also explore the Zenobia Wreck Diving Site. And there is also a must-visit stretch of coastline for beach lovers here — Mackenzie Beach. In addition to all this, Larnaca is home to several historical landmarks scattered throughout the city, including the Holy Church of Saint Lazarus, the Ancient City of Kition, and the Choirokoitia Archaeological site.
London, England
December in London is also a seasonal delight with Christmas decorations everywhere you turn, holiday theater performances, and then some. So, if you love this time of year, then you definitely should not miss the chance to experience it all in the Big Smoke. With the Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, the glittering angels and bedazzled lights on Regent Street, the Festive Fayre at the Hampton Court Palace, and almost 100 more incredibly joyous activities, events, and attractions, as well as Christmas markets, this city undoubtedly knows how to celebrate the holiday season.
London truly has something for everyone around this time, and the city seems to raise the bar a bit higher every year. So, if you want to enjoy a December getaway that feels like you have stepped into your very own Christmas tale, then the Big Smoke has absolutely got you covered. From shopping, dining, and entertainment to museums, spas, tours, and experiences, there's loads to do here, including free to no-cost fun. London visitors can even book a day trip to other amazingly festive destinations like Scotland and Paris via train.
Dubrovnik, Croatia
If you are looking for an affordable European getaway in December, then Croatia should absolutely be shortlisted. Not only are resorts and major attractions still open in winter, but everything is more reasonably priced since it's technically the off-season. A trip to Dubrovnik during this time also means fewer tourists and cool but not too cold weather, which makes for better sightseeing. As a result, visitors can enjoy all the culture, art, history, and architecture that this seaside paradise has to offer at their leisure.
That said, much like the rest of Europe, Dubrovnik has wonderful Christmas markets, a beloved winter festival, seasonal treats, and creative displays up around the city. However, the holidays here are more traditional, with celebratory church events like Midnight Mass, a heavy focus on classic Croatian dishes, and carolers (who just happen to be local families that go around singing Kolenda and enjoying the candy that's traditionally handed out). So, if you're dreaming of a more relaxed and cost-effective getaway with just a dash of holiday merriment, then Dubrovnik is just one more delightful option this December.
Paris, France
Paris, France, is a must-see in December for anyone looking to experience the City of Lights and Love sans the crowd. Wintry days can be spent exploring the countless museums, sampling the glorious cuisine, and, of course, taking in all the festive sights. With heated boat rides down the Seine, walkabouts in Montmartre, and just getting into the holiday spirit with the Eiffel Tower being a part of the charming backdrop is reason enough to book your vacation here.
Though it is quite chilly in December in Paris, you can don your chicest outerwear and brave the elements as you tour this iconic city. You can also schedule a cozy tuk-tuk or a private car that will whisk you about town so you can marvel at glistening lights and abundant merriment. After spending some time outside checking out all the attractions and festivities, Paris visitors can make their way over to Angelina for some decadent hot chocolate. In general, other amazing things to do in the City of Lights and Love during the last month of the year include a day trip to Versailles Palace and heading to the various Christmas markets located throughout this splendid area of France.
Crete, Greece
The island of Crete is another hidden gem in Europe that shines in December. Since jet-setting off to any part of Greece in winter is uncommon for most travelers, the locals go above and beyond when it comes to festivities and celebrating the holidays. Plus, temperatures around the mid to low 50s, stunning beaches, ample history, Mediterranean cuisine, and tons of cultural events await you here in December. Not only is this a terrific opportunity to experience this destination more authentically and see just how they celebrate Christmas, but it's also an ideal time to spend less and get more.
Crete visitors can have the best of both worlds with beautiful landscapes, adventure, and outdoor fun while also being able to celebrate the holidays in all its glory. And speaking of the great outdoors here, if you want to partake in some good old-fashioned water sports in December, you absolutely can. You can also head to the snowy terrain of the Cretan mountains for skiing and snow-kiting. So, why not opt for a dazzling island retreat that truly does have it all and then some?
Copenhagen, Denmark
Last but definitely not least, Copenhagen in Denmark is another destination that comes alive at the end of the year. With lights galore, picturesque cobblestone streets, hearty Danish cuisine, and hygge in full effect, this vacation spot is also worth a visit in December. From marveling at decorated canals, festive displays at Tivoli Gardens, and traipsing through Christmas markets to ice skating, sipping on spiced adult beverages, indulging in saltwater spa cruises that sail down the famed harbor, or simply joining in on all the fun, one thing is for certain — Copenhagen has a stellar winter spread of activities and attractions.
Ultimately, if you visit this European destination or one of the other hotspots mentioned above this holiday season, you will be glad you did. And for those who prefer to get away from it all and just enjoy a change of scenery or pace, jetting off to any of these places is guaranteed to do the trick. A December vacation across the pond, as a whole, is pure magic no matter where you decide to go.