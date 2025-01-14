What Happens At Florida Amusement Parks Like Disney World When It Snows

Florida and snow are rarely ever in the same sentence, but the dip in temperatures in the Orlando area caused quite a stir at the start of 2025. While AccuWeather's Senior Meteorologist Michael Doll reported that snow wasn't likely, the Arctic blasts hitting the area did have the potential for snowflakes to trickle down (via Naples Daily News). This, of course, impacts the most famous amusement parks in the Sunshine State, like Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. The central region of Florida saw freeze warnings and frost advisories across the area, putting various park staff on high alert. So, what exactly happens in situations like this?

Well, for starters, Florida is no stranger to unruly weather. It has a reputation for hurricanes and rainstorms, though snow is not a common sight in the state. In fact, the last time a theme park, like Disney World, saw a winter wonderland in the area was in January 1977. Close to 50 years later, as temperatures in central Florida dropped lower than in states like Wyoming and Idaho, management had to consider the safety and well-being of their guests, what the machinery could withstand, and the overall visitor experience. Unfortunately, this meant some parks decided to close their doors.