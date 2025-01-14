What Happens At Florida Amusement Parks Like Disney World When It Snows
Florida and snow are rarely ever in the same sentence, but the dip in temperatures in the Orlando area caused quite a stir at the start of 2025. While AccuWeather's Senior Meteorologist Michael Doll reported that snow wasn't likely, the Arctic blasts hitting the area did have the potential for snowflakes to trickle down (via Naples Daily News). This, of course, impacts the most famous amusement parks in the Sunshine State, like Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. The central region of Florida saw freeze warnings and frost advisories across the area, putting various park staff on high alert. So, what exactly happens in situations like this?
Well, for starters, Florida is no stranger to unruly weather. It has a reputation for hurricanes and rainstorms, though snow is not a common sight in the state. In fact, the last time a theme park, like Disney World, saw a winter wonderland in the area was in January 1977. Close to 50 years later, as temperatures in central Florida dropped lower than in states like Wyoming and Idaho, management had to consider the safety and well-being of their guests, what the machinery could withstand, and the overall visitor experience. Unfortunately, this meant some parks decided to close their doors.
Some parks and attractions close on snow days
Mickey's stomping grounds remained open despite reports of possible snow in early 2025. However, one of Redditors' favorite U.S. amusement parks that isn't Disney World, Universal Studios, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Volcano Bay would close for a few days due to inclement weather. The park re-opened soon after.
If it were to snow in the area, you could expect additional entertainment centers to close due to the operation of the rides. Roller coasters cannot maintain their minimum speed once the weather dips to a certain degree, so it wouldn't be safe (or fun, for that matter) to go on them — especially if you waited in line to go on Orlando's fastest roller coaster at SeaWorld. Forty degrees Fahrenheit is typically considered to be the start of the red zone. If a ride shuts down and the weather heats up, the operations team will run each coaster to test the cycle time until it's back on track and working smoothly.
How to prepare for a chilly park day
If you're heading to Florida's amusement parks during the winter, there are many things you can do to prepare for the cold weather (and even potential snow). Making a list of Disney World rides that aren't worth waiting in a long line for isn't one of them because, in this case, there may not be a line at all. Before arriving at the park, be up to date with the park's social media posts, as that is mainly where staff will publish last-minute updates for the quickest and furthest reach. Make sure you're dressed appropriately — not only will it be cold on land, but having the winds hit you during a ride on the roller coasters will definitely give you a chill. To avoid this, you can enjoy indoor rides that don't need to withstand inclement weather and can operate in warm or cold temperatures.
If the parks have rides that are not able to run, or if the entire area is closed down, some parks have policies that can protect your reservation. For example, SeaWorld has a "Weather-or-Not Assurance" program that provides you with an insurance plan in the event of bad weather. In any case, it is always a good idea to do your research beforehand and try to time your trip for when threatening weather isn't in the forecast — though it is called the Sunshine State, and, typically, there is not much to worry about!