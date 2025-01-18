Is It Good Or Gross To Go Barefoot In The Sand On Your Next Beach Vacation?

If you're heading to the beach during your vacation, you're probably looking forward to a barefoot stroll in the sand. It's part of the experience, whether you're walking in the whitest sand in the world at Mexico's Tulum Beach, exploring the shores of a Greek island, or braving the chill at a black sand beach in Iceland. Still, you may wonder whether it's actually gross to go barefoot or if there could be benefits to ditching your sandals. While it's certainly possible that you'll say "ew" after stepping in a pile of slimy seaweed or a bit of tar that's washed up, or "ouch" when you burn your feet on some sand that's been baking in the sun, going shoeless can be really beneficial for your health.

Shoes aren't a natural part of our body. While they protect our feet from the ground, barefoot walking uses our foot and leg muscles in a natural manner. In addition, you're going to burn more energy as your feet find purchase in the soft sand (note that wet sand offers more stability and may be better for running). In fact, some estimates suggest that you use up to 2.7 times more energy when walking on sand. You may also burn up to 50% more calories in soft sand than when walking on a hard surface. If you're beach-walking after a meal, so much the better, as walking in general may help you digest food faster.