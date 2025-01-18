The Popular Cruise Line Introducing A Celebrity-Influenced Mocktail Menu For Sober Travelers

If you drink alcohol, you probably do a bit of planning around it on a cruise, like trying to score free alcoholic beverages and wondering whether you should buy a cruise drink package. However, if you avoid alcohol altogether, you're doing something like Dry January and skipping all alcohol for a month, or you're just not feeling it lately, your drink options may feel limiting. That's all about to change on Princess Cruise Lines journeys. If your travels take you to the ocean on a Princess cruise at the end of March 2025 or later, you're going to get some non-alcoholic options in either the Princess Plus or the recently upgraded Princess Premier packages. These packages give you perks like drinks, meals, room service delivery, and fitness classes for a fee.

According to results from a 2023 Gallup poll, 62% of Americans drink alcohol, which leaves 38% who don't. Drinking less alcohol (or none at all) may help you manage high blood pressure, lower your cholesterol, improve your mood, and lower your risk for things like cancer and stroke (plus, there are no hangovers). No matter what your reason is for not drinking, you're not going to be just taking the rum out of your rum and Coke when sailing with Princess Cruise Lines. The company's Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection menu is being developed with celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd, the mixologists working for the cruise line itself, and Barcelona's Sips bar. There are even some celebrity names behind the mixers and drinks themselves.