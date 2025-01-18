The Popular Cruise Line Introducing A Celebrity-Influenced Mocktail Menu For Sober Travelers
If you drink alcohol, you probably do a bit of planning around it on a cruise, like trying to score free alcoholic beverages and wondering whether you should buy a cruise drink package. However, if you avoid alcohol altogether, you're doing something like Dry January and skipping all alcohol for a month, or you're just not feeling it lately, your drink options may feel limiting. That's all about to change on Princess Cruise Lines journeys. If your travels take you to the ocean on a Princess cruise at the end of March 2025 or later, you're going to get some non-alcoholic options in either the Princess Plus or the recently upgraded Princess Premier packages. These packages give you perks like drinks, meals, room service delivery, and fitness classes for a fee.
According to results from a 2023 Gallup poll, 62% of Americans drink alcohol, which leaves 38% who don't. Drinking less alcohol (or none at all) may help you manage high blood pressure, lower your cholesterol, improve your mood, and lower your risk for things like cancer and stroke (plus, there are no hangovers). No matter what your reason is for not drinking, you're not going to be just taking the rum out of your rum and Coke when sailing with Princess Cruise Lines. The company's Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection menu is being developed with celebrity mixologist Rob Floyd, the mixologists working for the cruise line itself, and Barcelona's Sips bar. There are even some celebrity names behind the mixers and drinks themselves.
What to expect from the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection
Being sober, sober curious, or just drinking less in general has become more and more popular, and mocktails are becoming the drink of choice in many spaces. These days, there are lots of mixers, spirits, wines, and beers without alcohol out there, and some of them are backed or created by big names. Though we don't have the entire 2025 Princess mocktail menu, we know that there will be between 10 and 20 craft cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic beers and wines to choose from.
Celebrity-inspired options in the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection will include the mocktail Blake's Breeze featuring Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit, an alcohol-free product in the Betty Buzz line created by actor Blake Lively. Singer Kylie Minogue also has a line of both regular wines and non-alcoholic offerings, including an alcohol-free sparkling rosé offered in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.
Additionally, the cruise line will feature a creation from Lyre's spirit alternatives. The company offers non-alcoholic versions of spirits like bourbon, gin, rum, and tequila, and Princess will offer the No-Jito Royale, a mojito-style drink with Lyre's White Cane Spirit. The cruise menu will also have a non-alcoholic Almave tequila from Hall of Fame Formula 1 driver Sir Lewis Hamilton in a drink called 24K Margarita. No longer will you be limited to cruise ship tap water or children's juice drinks. Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises, said in a press release, "By collaborating with exceptional brands like Betty Buzz and Lyre's, and industry-leading mixologists, we're proud to offer premium zero-proof options that complement the elevated Princess experience." Non-alcoholic bottoms up!