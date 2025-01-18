One Of Europe's Secret Retreats Is A Picturesque Spa Hotel For A Perfectly Serene Day Trip From Paris

The abbey is not only a feast for the eyes. It's also home to four sophisticated restaurants and bars. Les Chasses typifies the rich country life of French nobility, with plenty of dark wood, a beautiful fireplace, and classic French cuisine. But if you truly want to feel like medieval royalty, you'll have at least one meal at the Le Refectoire des Moines (The Monk's Refectory), which truly showcases the abbey's Gothic architecture. Plenty of travelers have remarked on how the abbey resembles the great halls of Hogwarts because of its distinct style. There is also another hunting lodge-style eatery and a modern trattoria serving Italian dishes.

The hotel offers over 100 rooms and suites for guests across the entire estate, including the abbey and other stone structures across the grounds. The spa, of course, also has a full menu of luxurious treatments to help you unwind and relax while you're enjoying being outside of the city. All weekend bookings have a minimum two-night stay.

In addition to lavish rooms, excellent food, and relaxing spa treatments, guests can also get their fill of fun activities (including plenty of activities for children). When the weather is warm, guests can book paddle or row boats, go swimming in the pool, and ride bicycles around the estate. They can also go shopping in the town, enjoy karaoke, play in the game room, and watch a movie in the 49-seat theater. Animal lovers can also visit the various critters who live on the estate, including donkeys, goats, rabbits, alpacas, and more. Or, sporty guests can enjoy tennis, yoga, croquet, petanque, or fishing. If you're embarking on a trip to France soon and making a stop in Paris, be sure to avoid the common (and expensive) mistakes that many tourists make on the Paris Metro.